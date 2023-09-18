Sean Lock obliterates Russell Brand on live TV in resurfaced 2014 clip

He spoke of a ‘fear’ that one of his daughters would ‘bring someone like him home’

A clip from 2014 of Sean Lock eviscerating Russell Brand has resurfaced online in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the comedian.

On Saturday, Channel 4 and the Times released a joint investigation into Brand, in which the comedian was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Brand denies the accusations.

In footage from a 2014 episode of Channel 4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, Lock discusses Brand, who at the time had recently released his book ‘Revolution’ and was becoming more and more politically vocal.

Brand had made headlines for also saying he had never voted in a general election and encouraging others to follow his example.

Speaking about Brand, the late Lock said: “The main problem now is these people get the politicians they deserve because they don’t take any interest in politics.

“And him [Brand] saying stuff to people who are disaffected already and aren’t engaged with the political process is the most moronic, self-serving, pathetic bit of attention-seeking w*nk.”

Lock then goes on to say that he has a “fear” that one of his daughters will one day “bring something like that home.”

He said: “Probably the reason I hate him so much is because I’m a Dad and I’ve got this fear that one day my daughters will bring something like that home.

“He’ll come in and he’ll go: ‘Oh such pleasure to be in your charming abode!'”

You can watch the whole clip below.

Sharing the clip on X, one person wrote: “The genius that was Sean Lock nailiing Russell Brand years ago.”

the genius that was Sean Lock nailing Russell Brand years ago:



“Probably the reason I hate him so much is because I’m a Dad and I’ve got this fear that one day my daughters will bring something like that home” pic.twitter.com/Y1lN90UIQk — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) September 18, 2023

Four women have accused Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, one of whom was 16 at the time, and the Met Police has urged any alleged victims to contact them. Brand, 48, denies all of the allegations.

One of Brand’s accusers has alleged he raped her against a wall in his LA home and that she sought treatment at a rape crisis centre the same day. Another alleged he assaulted her when she was aged 16 during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship.

A third claims Brand sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles and later threatened to take legal action if she spoke about the allegation to anyone else. And a fourth described being sexually assaulted by Brand and also claimed he was both physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

The BBC say they are "urgently looking into the issues raised" by allegations about Russell Brand in the #C4Dispatches documentary, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight.



The production company Banijay UK and Channel 4 have also said they are launching their own internal investigations. pic.twitter.com/937IBnPnOJ — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) September 17, 2023

In a video, the comedian and former BBC and Channel 4 presenter has denied what he called “very serious criminal allegations” and reiterated that his relationships have always been consensual.

In his statement, Brand said the allegations against him “pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

He continued: “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

“To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question – is there another agenda at play?”

Brand has claimed that their is witnesses whose evidence “directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct.”

