Search icon

Entertainment

18th Sep 2023

Andrew Tate reaches out to Russell Brand as comedian faces rape allegations

Charlie Herbert

Andrew Tate reaches out to Russell Brand as comedian faces rape allegations

Brand denies the allegations

Andrew Tate has voiced his support for Russell Brand in the wake of allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian.

On Saturday, Channel 4 and the Times released a joint investigation into Brand, in which the comedian was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Brand denies the accusations.

Since the allegations emerged, Tate, who is himself awaiting trial on charges of rape, has shared a post on social media supporting the Brit.

The 36-year-old tagged Brand in a post on X that read “welcome to the club”, alongside an image of a cartoon knight with the caption “on my way to fight the crazy b***** allegations.”

Tate was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The group were initially arrested in December and the brothers spent several months in prison.

Four women have accused Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, one of whom was 16 at the time, and the Met Police has urged any alleged victims to contact them. Brand, 48, denies all of the allegations.

One of Brand’s accusers has alleged he raped her against a wall in his LA home and that she sought treatment at a rape crisis centre the same day. Another alleged he assaulted her when she was aged 16 during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship.

A third claims Brand sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles and later threatened to take legal action if she spoke about the allegation to anyone else. And a fourth described being sexually assaulted by Brand and also claimed he was both physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

In a video ahead of the report on Brand, the comedian and former BBC and Channel 4 presenter, issued a video denying what he called “very serious criminal allegations” and reiterated that his relationships have always been consensual.

Brand also suggested the allegations were part of a wider conspiracy from the media against him for “getting too close to the truth.”

He said: “I know that a year ago there was a spate of articles – Russell Brand’s a conspiracy theorist, Russell Brand’s right wing. I’m aware of news media making phone calls, sending letters to people I know for ages and ages.

“It’s being clear to me, or at least it feels to me like there’s a serious and concerted agenda to control these kind of spaces and these kind of voices. And I mean, my voice along with your voice.”

In his statement, Brand said the allegations against him “pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

He continued: “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

“To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question – is there another agenda at play?”

Brand has claimed that their is witnesses whose evidence “directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct.”

Related links:

Bob Geldof insults Russell Brand at awards show in resurfaced clip

Comedian Daniel Sloss speaks out about Russell Brand on Channel 4 documentary

Topics:

Andrew Tate,Russell Brand

RELATED ARTICLES

Russell Brand offers ‘naked assistant’ to meet Jimmy Savile in resurfaced audio

BBC

Russell Brand offers ‘naked assistant’ to meet Jimmy Savile in resurfaced audio

By Steve Hopkins

Bob Geldof insults Russell Brand at awards show in resurfaced clip

Bob Geldof

Bob Geldof insults Russell Brand at awards show in resurfaced clip

By Charlie Herbert

Comedian Daniel Sloss speaks out about Russell Brand on Channel 4 documentary

Channel 4

Comedian Daniel Sloss speaks out about Russell Brand on Channel 4 documentary

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted cycling wrong way down busy Edinburgh street

Arnold Schwarzenegger

VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted cycling wrong way down busy Edinburgh street

By Kevin Beirne

11 must-see documentaries for anyone who calls themself a music fan

Music

11 must-see documentaries for anyone who calls themself a music fan

By Jonny Sharples

WWE star calls out Peter Dinklage over Snow White dwarfism row

Disney

WWE star calls out Peter Dinklage over Snow White dwarfism row

By Kieran Galpin

ITV bosses reveal Ant & Dec replacement after pulling Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant & Dec

ITV bosses reveal Ant & Dec replacement after pulling Saturday Night Takeaway

By Kyle Picknell

Mulder and Scully are back: The X-Files is returning to television

TV

Mulder and Scully are back: The X-Files is returning to television

By Tony Cuddihy

Unfiltered with James O’Brien | Episode 27: Nigel Owens

Nigel Owens

Unfiltered with James O’Brien | Episode 27: Nigel Owens

By Rich Cooper

Jonnie Irwin seen wearing oxygen mask as he says cancer is ‘on the move again’

A place in the sun

Jonnie Irwin seen wearing oxygen mask as he says cancer is ‘on the move again’

By Steve Hopkins

Study finds most women find it a ‘turn off’ if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan

Study finds most women find it a ‘turn off’ if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

By Steve Hopkins

Dan Biggar on the class WhatsApp message Siya Kolisi sent him

Dan Biggar on the class WhatsApp message Siya Kolisi sent him

By Patrick McCarry

Brit gets revenge after train inspector can’t do anything about group sitting in seat he booked

Train

Brit gets revenge after train inspector can’t do anything about group sitting in seat he booked

By Charlie Herbert

American woman admits she hasn’t wiped her bum for two years

TikTok

American woman admits she hasn’t wiped her bum for two years

By JOE

Katherine Ryan previously confronted TV colleague for being a ‘sexual predator’

comedian

Katherine Ryan previously confronted TV colleague for being a ‘sexual predator’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

“Shirts ripped, blood everywhere” – Toby Flood on Leicester Tigers’ team bus challenge

House of Rugby

“Shirts ripped, blood everywhere” – Toby Flood on Leicester Tigers’ team bus challenge

By Patrick McCarry

Ricky Gervais: “Donald Trump is better than David Brent”

Comedy

Ricky Gervais: “Donald Trump is better than David Brent”

By Nooruddean Choudry

Monkeypox contacts advised to isolate for 21 days, UKHSA says

Disease

Monkeypox contacts advised to isolate for 21 days, UKHSA says

By Charlie Herbert

The latest twist in the York City/Jackie McNamara ‘win or I’m gone’ saga

Jackie McNamara

The latest twist in the York City/Jackie McNamara ‘win or I’m gone’ saga

By Rob Burnett

Joey Barton recalls the time he bit Richard Dunne during a bar-room brawl

Joey Barton

Joey Barton recalls the time he bit Richard Dunne during a bar-room brawl

By Robert Redmond

Hipster Figo thinks Ronaldo is worse than a guy he’s never even seen play

Cristiano Ronaldo

Hipster Figo thinks Ronaldo is worse than a guy he’s never even seen play

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories