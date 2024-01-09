Search icon

09th Jan 2024

Real Madrid could be forced to sell star player if Kylian Mbappe joins

Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid’s finances aren’t all too healthy

Real Madrid could be forced to sell a star player if Kylian Mbappe joins in the summer.

Mbappe is currently in the final six months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and is free to negotiate with clubs outside of France.

According to Santi Aouna, Mbappe has already agreed a deal with Los Blancos, who have been tracking the forward since 2021.

But if they are to sign the 25-year-old, their move could come at a cost.

Given the amount of money likely to be involved in the deal, Madrid will consider selling a key player and Spanish outlet El Chiringuito via Okdiario have claimed that Vinicius Jr could be the one to depart.

Since Mbappe is capable of playing across the forward line, there are some concerns that both of them wouldn’t be able to fit in the same side.

“If Mbappe comes, someone will have to leave because we have to make money… I’ve always said that there’s a big candidate to be sold and there’s information [on that],” says the report.

“You have to sell to someone… I’m talking about Vinicius. If Mbappe were to come, someone has to leave and a player for whom you would receive a lot of money is the Brazilian.”

Vinicius Jr’s contract expires in 2027 which would give Madrid a great bargaining tool when it comes to demanding a huge fee.

He’s been one of Carlo Ancelotti’s star players and has six goals in 14 games in all competitions.

