30th Jan 2024

PSG considering move for Marcus Rashford

Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford

PSG have had a long-standing interest in the forward

Paris Saint-Germain could revive their attempts to sign Marcus Rashford.

The French giants have been long-time admirers of the forward and reportedly tried to sign him from Manchester United in 2022 , according to The Athletic.

They allegedly offered him £400,000-a-week however the Wythenshawe-born player opted to sign a new contract to remain at Old Trafford.

Rashford has struggled for form this season, scoring just four goals all season and is now facing scrutiny from the club after being spotted out drinking in Belfast despite missing Friday’s training session due to illness.

He wasn’t included in the squad for their FA Cup win against Newport County, with Erik ten Hag saying it was an “internal matter” when asked about Rashford’s absence before the game.

United haven’t confirmed what punishment Rashford will face however many reports have suggested that he will be fined two weeks’ wages, which equates to around the £650,000 mark.

Now reports are claiming that PSG may go in for Rashford once again.

PSG want to bring in an attacker, especially if Kylian Mbappe leaves in the summer, which appears to be a likely scenario.

Mbappe’s contract expires at the end of the season and multiple reports have suggested he will join Real Madrid in the summer. The World Cup winner isn’t expected to make a final decision until the end of the season but the Frenchman does have an option to extend his current deal for another 12 months.

Football,Kylian Mbappe,Manchester United,Marcus Rashford,Sport

