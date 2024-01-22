Search icon

Football

22nd Jan 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo takes aim at Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best awards after Lionel Messi wins

Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Messi beat Ronaldo to both awards

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at the decision to award Lionel Messi the Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best awards.

Ronaldo wasn’t nominated for either award as his long-time rival picked up both trophies in another successful year as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe ended up being Messi’s closest competitors.

The decision to award Messi and not even shortlist Ronaldo irked the 38-year-old, who claimed that both of the awards had lost credibility.

Speaking to Portuguese publication Record, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said: “I think that, in a way, these awards are losing credibility.

“We have to analyse the entire season. It’s not to say that Messi didn’t deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappe. I simply no longer believe in these awards.

“And it’s not because I won at Globe Soccer. But there are facts, there are numbers.

“And the numbers don’t deceive. They can’t take this trophy away from me because it’s a reality. So it makes me even happier because the numbers are facts.”

The Al Nassr forward scored more goals (54) than anyone else in 2023 and won the Arab Club Champions Cup with his new team, although they did miss out on the Saudi Pro League title to Al Ittihad.

Despite missing out on the main prizes, Ronaldo did win the Best Middle East Player prize, the Maradona Award for the best goalscorer in 2023, and the Fans’ Favourite Player of the Year award at the Golden Globe Soccer awards in Dubai on Saturday.

He said: “We know how other organisms work. 

“Obviously, I always think about my club and the national team first. The awards come after a good season for the club and the national team. I don’t think about it much, honestly.

“As you said, well, the 54 goals I scored [in 2023], there may be those who say it’s easier because I’m in Saudi Arabia.

“But football professionals know that it is difficult to score goals, whether in Saudi Arabia or in Italy, Spain or Portugal. 

“A goal is a goal. In a way, I feel even more proud to have beaten Haaland, Mbappe and [Harry] Kane.”

