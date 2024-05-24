Andre Onana says he’s ‘not here to back’ Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag’s future is on the line

Andre Onana has said he’s not here to pledge his support for Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman continues to face question marks about his future.

Numerous reports have claimed that Ten Hag will be sacked at the end of the season – even if they win the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Dutchman has overseen the club’s worst-ever Premier League finish and subsequently missed out on the Champions League.

Onana has worked with Ten Hag previously at Ajax and had plenty of praise for his boss but said that he doesn’t need to pledge his support amid the ongoing uncertainty.

“He’s a good guy, a good coach,” he told ESPN.

“Tactically he’s very good and he showed it last season. I was not here last season and they got top four. This season a lot of things happened. I’m not here to back him. He is big enough to back himself, but he is a really good guy, he is a positive coach and tactically he’s good.”

Assessing how the season had gone, Onana admitted that things haven’t always gone in Ten Hag’s favour.

“If he [Ten Hag] had all his squad it would probably be different,” the Cameroon international said.

“This season is difficult for him, for us, for the club, for the fans because it is frustrating for the fans when they are coming away and how we are losing it is difficult.”

