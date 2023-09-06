Search icon

06th Sep 2023

NTA viewers say Lee Mack will be cancelled after joke about Jill Scott

Joseph Loftus

The comedian picked up an award for The 1% Club

Comedian Lee Mack has come under fire for a joke he made at the National Television Awards last night.

The comedian from Southport picked up the Quiz Game Show award for The 1% Club during last night’s ceremony.

The award was presented to Mack by retired Lioness and Jungle Queen, Jill Scott, and British comedian, Mo Gilligan.

However when he collected the award, Mack made a comment which left many online to wonder if he’d find himself in hot water for the quick joke.

Holding the award, Mack joked: “To receive a sex toy like this off Jill Scott is an absolute pleasure.”

While Scott herself appeared to laugh at the joke, many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticise the Not Going Out star.

One person wrote: “Well Lee Mack is gonna get cancelled now.” Another commented: “Not sure Lee Mack did himself any favours there. Still a big fan of 100% Club.”

A third commented: “Gutted lee Mack won and cruelly made jokes on stage at someone else’s expense. Be gracious and be kind.”

Others however took to the site to comment on how funny they found Mack’s speech to be.

One wrote: “This is amazing! Absolutely love the 1% Club and Lee Mack is brilliant!” while another said: “So glad the 1% club won the award, I knew Lee would give a banging speech.”

