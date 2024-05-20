Greggs to launch Fish Finger Sandwich this week

A match made in heaven

Greggs has announced it will be launching a brand-new Fish Finger Sandwich and Fish Finger Wrap this week.

Yes, the UK’s favourite bakery has decided its time to have a crack at making what is arguably the UK’s favourite sandwich.

From Thursday (May 23), the Fish Finger Sandwich and wrap will be available to customers for the very first time in selected shops across the northeast.

The Fish Finger Sandwich is made from a lightly battered cod fillet fish, dressed with iceberg lettuce inside a soft-corned top roll. It will be available with a choice of either ketchup or mayo.

And for anyone looking for a twist on the classic, the Fish Finger Wrap is also made from cod fillet fish, with mixed leaves, cucumber and mayonnaise, encased in a soft tortilla wrap.

All three of the new made-to-order menu additions will be available to order from the counter and will be part of Greggs’ hot sandwich deal – which includes any hot sandwich, Southern Fried Potato Wedges or Side Salad, with any cold drink from £4.95.

From Thursday 23rd May, they will be available at:

Gateshead, G109 Trinity Square Longbenton, Quorum Retail Parade Washington, U3B Peel Retail Park Newcastle, Sandy Lane Drive Thru Sunderland, U4 Salterfen Park Washington, U4 Parsons Rd Industrial Estate Bowburn, Integra 61 Drive Thru Horden, U4 Cotsford Lane Blaydon, Bridge Street Greggs @ Primark Northumberland Street

Then, from June, the fish finger sandwich and wrap will be added to another 10 stores in the north-east, ahead of a potential national roll out in the coming months.

The Fish Finger Sandwich will cost £3.90, whilst the Fish Finger Wrap will be £3.70.

