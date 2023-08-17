Search icon

17th Aug 2023

Bill Bailey pays touching tribute to friend Sean Lock two years on from his death

Charlie Herbert

‘Miss you old friend’

Bill Bailey has paid a touching tribute to the late Sean Lock, two years on from his passing.

August 16 marked two years since the legendary comic’s death from skin cancer at the age of 58.

On the anniversary of his passing, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to him, including his close friend and fellow comedian Bill Bailey.

He posted: “Today it’s two years since we lost Sean. It’s hard to believe sometimes that he’s not here. Miss you old friend.”

Others have been sharing some of his other brilliant skits and jokes, such as his famous Carrot in a Box battles with Jon Richardson and his reimagining of the much-loved children’s book The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

Last month, Channel 4 announced the launch of a new comedy award which will be named after Sean Lock.

The Sean Lock Comedy Award will be given to a comedian to support their live work. They’ll receive £5,000, along with a script commission from Channel 4’s comedy team, writer shadowing on Channel 4’s comedy entertainment shows and a £1,000 commission to write a script for Channel 4’s digital strand.

Bailey, who worked with the broadcaster to create the award, said: “It’s a way to honour Sean’s memory and to inspire others to pursue their own unique comic brilliance.”

Lock’s former agent, Damon Pettitt from Off The Kerb, said: “I hope the recipient proves to be a worthy winner and shows the same integrity, work ethic and eye for the absurd, in both writing and performance, so evident in Sean’s fine body of work.”

The first recipient of the Sean Lock Comedy Award was stand-up comic Eric Rushton, who has been performing since 2014.

Rushton said: “Watching Sean Lock was a huge part of my childhood, I’m such a huge fan and I can’t think of a better person to be associated with.

“I really want to thank Adam Jaremko from Glee clubs who put me forward and has always believed in me and also my mum for giving birth to me and raising me on comedy. I’m a bit overwhelmed with it all.

