16th Aug 2023

Fans recall Sean Lock’s most outrageous joke two years on from his death

Charlie Herbert

Sean lock outrageous joke

One of the greatest to ever do it

Sean Lock’s best bits are long and many; whether it’s his stand-up or numerous funny moments on Cats Does Countdown, he proved that he was one of the best comedians in the UK.

Admittedly, most people these days are likely familiar with him from his 8 out of 10 Cats fame and while it’s hard to pick his greatest gag of all time, some on social media have been resharing this worthy candidate.

During a skit where co-presenter Rachel Riley donned a curious costume that she claimed was her “skiing stuff”, Lock’s joke was so outrageous that even he seemed to be surprised by what he’d said.

Hilarious, toeing the line, and enough to send the rest of the cast into hysterics – it’s exactly the kind of joke you’d expect from Sean Lock.

You can find it from about 3 minutes into the below video. Or, just do the sensible thing and enjoy the full video of comedy brilliance from Lock.

Today, August 16, marks two years since the legendary comic’s death from skin cancer from skin cancer at the age of 58.

On the anniversary of his passing, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to him, including his close friend and fellow comedian Bill Bailey.

Others have been sharing some of his other brilliant skits and jokes, such as his famous Carrot in a Box battles with Jon Richardson and his reimagining of the much-loved children’s book The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

And in case you needed any more reminding of his genius, you can find some of his best moments here and here.

