People are only just discovering the horrifying story of Genghis Khan’s funeral

His burial place is a mystery to this day

Genghis Khan is one of the most infamous figures in history. The founder of one of the largest empires in history, the Mongol Empire, he was known for his fearsome rule and ruthless treatment of his enemies.

One of the stories that encapsulates this best is ironically one from when he wasn’t even alive, and people have been left shocked after hearing about it for the first time.

The story recently went viral on X when YouTuber Dom Lucre wrote: “Did you know that in order to keep Genghis Khan’s burial a secret, all 2,000+ people who attended his funeral were executed.

“The executioners were then killed by members of his escort, who eventually took their own lives when they reached their destination.

“Nearly 800 years later, the burial site remains undiscovered to this day according to ‘Secret history of the Mongols.'”

This story has been doing the rounds for centuries. It seems to be an adaptation of Marco Polo’s account of the funereal traditions for Genghis Khan and his successors, Discovery reports.

An excerpt from the book “The Travels of Marco Polo” reads: “When they are carrying the body of any Emperor to be buried with the others, the convoy that goes with the body doth put to the sword all whom they fall in with on the road, saying: ‘Go and wait upon your Lord in the other world!’

“For they do in sooth believe that all such as they slay in this manner do go to serve their Lord in the other world. And I tell you as a certain truth, that when Mongou Kaan [fourth khan of the Mongol Empire and Genghis Khan’s grandson] died, more than 20,000 persons, who chanced to meet the body on its way, were slain in the manner I have told.”

However, historians have questioned many of Marco Polo’s tales, including this one, and there is little other evidence to suggest this actually happened.

The lack of evidence means it is difficult to prove or disprove, and there is plenty of myth and intrigue around Genghis Khan and his tomb.

The location of his tomb is still a mystery to this day, more than 800 years after his death, and he was apparently buried with huge treasures and riches.

It seems like, just like a lot of information surrounding Genghis Khan’s tomb, this story of his funeral will remain a mystery.

