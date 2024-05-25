Jeremy Renner admits he’ll never fully recover from snow plow accident

The ‘Wind River’ star was critically injured in a snow plow accident in January 2023.

Jeremy Renner has said that he will be in recovery for the rest of his life following an almost fatal incident early last year.

The 53-year-old actor was helping a stranded family member whose car broke down close to his home near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, on New Years Eve in 2022 when a 14,330-pound snowplow ran over him leaving the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.

Following surgery the actor was said to be in a critical but stable condition, but reports on Tuesday suggest the Hawkeye star “nearly bled out” and “almost died” while waiting for help to arrive.

Friends of the actor previously said it could take up to two years for him to recover, but now, the Mayor of Kingstown star has given an update on just how difficult life has been since the accident.

While doing promo for a new partnership with Brooks Running, Renner opened up about the impact that the event had on his life.

In an interview with PEOPLE, he said: “I had to accept it for the rest of my life. There’ll be nothing normal or as it was prior to the accident.

“By the way, I’m okay with that. It’s making my life better. I’m healthier because of it.”

He added: “I get to focus more on my health and well-being than I ever did before because I have to,” he adds. “Recovery will be until I’m out of this old hot mess of a body. It was a way for me to really accept that it is going to be forever.”

He also recalled the moment he overheard his physical therapist delivering the news to his mother — and the moment he decided to “change the perspective” and propel himself forward.



“I wasn’t in the room. [My physical therapist] said what I didn’t want him to say, which is like, ‘This is f—-ing forever,” recalls Renner.

“So I just manned up, chin up, let’s go. Here we go. That’s how we do it.



“We just change the perspective of it and let it be,” he continued. “At least I like wellness and taking care of yourself, for the most part. I think it’s a pretty good thing.”

Last year, Renner updated fans with a video to document his gruelling recovery journey.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

A key part of Renner’s recovery has been movement and learning how to walk and eventually run again.

In the new advert, the actor says that his Brooks Running shoes have played a huge role in his ability to be as comfortable as possible while getting back into the swing of things.

