Jeremy Clarkson’s has a lot to say about the man caught joining mile high club on easyJet flight

Jeremy Clarkson has surely seen a lot of uncouth behaviour down on Diddly Squat farm, so it is perhaps not surprising he has a few thoughts to share about the man getting caught getting intimate with another passenger in the toilet of an an easyJet flight to Ibiza.

The man, now identified as Piers Sawyer, was caught with his pants down on the September 8 flight from Luton, with a female passenger in an equally compromising position. A flight attendant, being egged on my other passengers, swung the door open to reveal what was happening inside to the entire flight.

The escapade at 33,000 feet went viral and made headlines across the world.

Easyjet called police and the pair were escorted off the plane, with Sawyer – the woman has not yet been identified – saying he has been banned from using the carrier again.

Noting the pair “were found making the two-backed beast” in the lavatory, Clarkson went on to defend the made-in-transit couple in a column for The Sun, suggesting their mid-air-antics weren’t that bad at all.

He questioned why police needed to be involved, writing: “Why? If they’d been trying to open the plane’s door, or running up and down the aisle vomiting on other passengers, I can understand that some kind of offence might have been committed.

“But the last time I looked, mating, behind a closed door, is not just legal, but essential for the future of our species.”

It is against the law to intentionally engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory, under Section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act.

In an interview with the The Sun, 23-year-old Piers has since told how he only met the female passenger when she took a seat in front of him on the plane around 7pm.

By that point he’d been drinking for several hours, having started around 10am with his older brother Harrison, 25. The pair, and some friends, were celebrating Piers’ recent birthday with the trip.

Speaking about his new-found-fame at his mum’s flat in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, Piers told The Sun he can barely remember the name of the passenger he shared a toilet cubicle with, saying it had “just happened after a long day of drinking.”

He told the publication how he spied the woman during boarding, as she was sitting in front of him and his brother with a friend, “she was 23 and good looking”.

“They turned round and started speaking to us,” Piers recalled.

“My brother said shall we swap seats, so she came and sat next to me.”

Some 40 minutes into the flight, Piers said “the idea came up and we just went for it.”

He said he believes the two flight attendants by the toilets saw the pair enter the lavatory.

One attendant was filmed opening the door to reveal the intimate scene, having been egged on by passengers.

Piers, who services cars, said: “Because I was so out of it, I didn’t really care but later on it hit me.”

The airline romance ended after the pair left baggage claim, although Piers told The Sun he has “thought about the girl” since and noted it would be “good to see her again but I didn’t get her number.”

Piers’ mum, Elaine Sawyer, a former model, earlier told the publication of her shock at seeing her son’s randy moment make headlines around the world.

“I was watching Loose Women and they were talking about it on there, and some of Piers’s friends started sending me the clip. It’s not something a mum wants to see,” the 51-year-old told the tabloid.

She added: “But he’s a 23-year-old single lad on his birthday, going to Ibiza. It’s a party plane. You just don’t think about stuff sometimes. Yes it’s embarrassing but I don’t think they were doing anyone any harm.”

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed that police were called to meet the pair once the flight landed in Ibiza. “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard,” the spokesperson said.

