‘My partner wants to leave my kid in economy on the plane while we sit in luxury’

‘He thinks my child should be grateful’

Most of us spend our lives in the economy seats. Sure, they’re cramped and you occasionally get a stranger’s head resting on your shoulder as they fall asleep, but it’s the destination that matters most, not the flight.

That being said, if you did have an abundance of cash in your wallet, would you fork out to fly a little more luxuriously? Sure you would. But would you also pay for your partner’s child to sit in luxury too?

Well one man has claimed he doesn’t want to – even if splitting the cost 50/50 with his partner.

Taking to the Reddit forum, Am I The A**hole, the child’s anonymous mum wrote: “My boyfriend (40M) and I (33F) have been together for five years and are trying to organise our next holiday. He’s settled on a destination and is so excited at the idea of a family trip.

“We’re looking at flights that will likely be at least nine hours long with business class flights, resort stays, and plenty of experiences. He makes significantly more than me but we will split the cost of the holiday 50/50 including my child’s costs.

“The problem is he does not want to let my child (13) on to the same class on the plane as us. He thinks that my child should be grateful to be getting an international trip and just enjoy the movies and whatever other amenities there are on the flight. That they can pop up and visit us whenever in business class and that it’s not worth the extra cost, even if he were a millionaire.”

The mum continued saying that it would feel “weird” to sit apart from her child for nine hours, adding that she would “prefer to downgrade” if her boyfriend is unwilling to split that specific cost.

She wrote: “He thinks I’m being weird for wanting to make that concession and it’s not a big deal for a child to fly alone.”

She then added: “He has spent plenty of money and time on my child, for birthdays, events, and milestones. They get along well and have had very few upsets. Every now and then I’ve had to stick up for one or the other but I feel like that’s to be expected with blended families.”

Most people in the comment section were unanimous in saying that her partner is the a****** with one writing: “You’re the a****** for even considering it, and he’s a giant a****** for suggesting it.

“What happens if, or more likely when, there is turbulence, and everyone has to remain seated? You’ll leave him to be someone else’s responsibility then? And no, kids can’t just wander up and down into first class. Normally there’s a premium area in between. On Virgin flights, we’ve been on another floor! They are pretty strict about who they let into first class. What’ll be the next thing he won’t be rich enough to appreciate? If you agree to this what’s to stop it from seeping into everyday life?”

Another wrote: “So we already know he doesn’t like your kid, what other huge red flags are you ignoring with this guy?”

