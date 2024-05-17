The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 399

In partnership with Bath Rugby

Another quiz to wet your competitive whistle

We’re in the business end of things now aren’t we? Obviously, the quiz is 52 weeks a year, but in much of the sporting world (yes, I’m classing the pub quiz as a sport), May is a bit of a crescendo.

In the next couple of weeks, title races will be decided, trophies will lifted and European champions will be crowned.

This week’s quiz is sponsored by Bath Rugby – who themselves will be hoping for some silverware by the end of June – and we’ll be testing you on some famous rugby players with pretty recognisable trims.

Meanwhile, we continue to build up to a summer of sport that features Euro 2024 and the biggest sporting bonanza of them all – the Olympics.

And there can be no better way to remind you all of the glory of victory and the devastation of defeat than the pub quiz.

Do your warm-up, take a sip of blue isotonic drink, and let your competitive juices flow.

Let’s. Quiz.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



How long does it take the Earth to do a full orbit of the Sun? A year A month A day Correct! Wrong! Constantinople was the former name of which city? Athens Cairo Istanbul Correct! Wrong! When did Rishi Sunak become Prime Minister? 2022 2023 2021 Correct! Wrong! Who was Henry VIII's first wife? Kathryn Howard Catherine of Aragon Anne Boleyn Correct! Wrong! How many keys does a standard classical piano have? 88 99 66 Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



What did Ange Postecoglou say Tottenham had following their 2-0 defeat to Man City during the week? Smashed windows Fragile foundations A leaky roof Correct! Wrong! Which of these trophies has Jurgen Klopp won the most times at Liverpool? League Cup FA Cup Premier League Correct! Wrong! If you were attending Roland Garros, what sport would you be watching? Tennis Athletics Golf Correct! Wrong! The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix takes place this weekend, but where is Emilia-Romagna? Spain Mexico Italy Correct! Wrong! Which nation topped the medals table at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? Japan China USA Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Rugby players



Here's five famous rugby players who all have some pretty iconic hair cuts, just tell us who they are. First up, who's this legendary Kiwi? Joe Rokocoko Tana Umaga Jonah Lomu Correct! Wrong! Who's this Ireland star? Jonny Sexton James Lowe Tadhg Furlong Correct! Wrong! Who's this Springbok World Cup winner? Handrè Pollard Faf de Klerk Duane Vermeulen Correct! Wrong! Who's this Bath fan-favourite? Finn Russell Alfie Barbeary Will Stuart Correct! Wrong! Who's this England flyer? Danny Care Marcus Smith Jack Nowell Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Entertainment



Which show won best drama series at last weekend's Bafta TV Awards? Happy Valley Top Boy Slow Horses Correct! Wrong! In Legally Blonde, what is the name of Reese Witherspoon's character? Mia Thermopolis Elle Woods Cher Horowitz Correct! Wrong! Which country are the Mad Max films set in? Australia South Africa USA Correct! Wrong! Which nation won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest? France Sweden Switzerland Correct! Wrong! In the Lord of the Rings, where is Sauron's realm? Mordor Gondor Rohan Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Pizza



What is a ham and pineapple pizza known as? A Hawai'in A Tropical A Sunshine Correct! Wrong! What is a traditional tomato and mozzarella pizza known as? A Neapolitan pizza A Roman pizza A Tuscan pizza Correct! Wrong! Which of these pizza chains opened in the UK first? Pizza Hut Domino's Pizza Express Correct! Wrong! Which animal's milk is used to make traditional mozzarella? Goat Buffalo Sheep Correct! Wrong! What is roughly the ideal temperature for cooking pizza? 350 degrees celsius 500 degrees celsius 150 degrees celsius Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE pub quiz week 399 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

