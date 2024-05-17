The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 399

Another quiz to wet your competitive whistle
We’re in the business end of things now aren’t we? Obviously, the quiz is 52 weeks a year, but in much of the sporting world (yes, I’m classing the pub quiz as a sport), May is a bit of a crescendo.
In the next couple of weeks, title races will be decided, trophies will lifted and European champions will be crowned.
This week’s quiz is sponsored by Bath Rugby – who themselves will be hoping for some silverware by the end of June – and we’ll be testing you on some famous rugby players with pretty recognisable trims.
Meanwhile, we continue to build up to a summer of sport that features Euro 2024 and the biggest sporting bonanza of them all – the Olympics.
And there can be no better way to remind you all of the glory of victory and the devastation of defeat than the pub quiz.
Do your warm-up, take a sip of blue isotonic drink, and let your competitive juices flow.
Let’s. Quiz.
