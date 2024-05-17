McDonald’s set to launch meal deal where you can pick any three items at bargain price

This is a big change to the McDonald’s menu!
McDonald’s are introducing a new meal deal that is insane value for money.
The 3 for £3 Mix ‘n’ Match McDonald’s menu will launch on next Wednesday May 22nd, and will be available to customers for three weeks.
There are nine items on the 3 for £3 menu, and these include:
- Small Fries
- Cheeseburger
- Hamburger
- Mayo Chicken
- 4 Nuggets
- Apple Pie
- Core Mini McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)
- Veggie Dippers
Any of the above combinations of three would be delicious, so you can personalise it to your own taste.
Earlier this week, Maccies announced a range of new items to their summer menu, including a burger in honour of the Three Lions before to kick-off their Euros journey next month in Germany.
Eight new items have been added to the menu, including a Chicken Sharebox and a Skittles McFlurry.
The new additions are described as ‘for when scoring once just isn’t enough’, with the shareboxes being described as perfect for ‘pre-match motivation or post-match pick me up’.
The leading contender on the new menu is the all-new three tier burger called the ‘Hat Trick’.
The football-inspired burger holds two beef patties, two slices of cheese, grilled onions, mustard and ketchup all in a glazed sesame seed bun.
The burger will be available in McDonald’s restaurants for £5.89 and you get it in a medium meal for £7.69.
The McDonald’s Chicken Sharebox is priced at £10.59 and it includes six Chicken Selects, twelve Chicken McNuggets, plus two McNuggets dips and two Selects dips.
If you fancy just Chicken Selects on their own, there’s the 9 Chicken Select Sharebox for £8.49.
The new Mozzarella Bites offer a nice change from the Mozzarella Sticks, and Skittle-lovers will be delighted to hear that a Skittles McFlurry is on the way and will be covered in a purple Skittles flavoured sauce.
If chocolate is more your thing, the Galaxy McFlurry is also making a return. If you know, you know.
If you’re looking for your caffeine fix coupled with a cooling drink for those humid summer days, there’s an Iced Latte for you to get stuck into.
And lastly, it’s a double whammy from Galaxy, as they’ve also partnered with Maccies to release a chocolate and raspberry pie.
It’s a combination of chocolate and sweet fruit in a crispy chocolate pastry filled with chocolate ganache and a raspberry compote. That’ll give the tried and tested apple pie a run for it’s money.
The McDonald’s summer menu drops on May 29th.
