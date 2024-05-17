McDonald’s set to launch meal deal where you can pick any three items at bargain price

This is a big change to the McDonald’s menu!

McDonald’s are introducing a new meal deal that is insane value for money.

The 3 for £3 Mix ‘n’ Match McDonald’s menu will launch on next Wednesday May 22nd, and will be available to customers for three weeks.

There are nine items on the 3 for £3 menu, and these include:

Small Fries

Cheeseburger

Hamburger

Mayo Chicken

4 Nuggets

Apple Pie

Core Mini McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties)

Veggie Dippers

Any of the above combinations of three would be delicious, so you can personalise it to your own taste.

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Maccies announced a range of new items to their summer menu, including a burger in honour of the Three Lions before to kick-off their Euros journey next month in Germany.

Eight new items have been added to the menu, including a Chicken Sharebox and a Skittles McFlurry.

The new additions are described as ‘for when scoring once just isn’t enough’, with the shareboxes being described as perfect for ‘pre-match motivation or post-match pick me up’.

The leading contender on the new menu is the all-new three tier burger called the ‘Hat Trick’.

The football-inspired burger holds two beef patties, two slices of cheese, grilled onions, mustard and ketchup all in a glazed sesame seed bun.

The burger will be available in McDonald’s restaurants for £5.89 and you get it in a medium meal for £7.69.

The McDonald’s Chicken Sharebox is priced at £10.59 and it includes six Chicken Selects, twelve Chicken McNuggets, plus two McNuggets dips and two Selects dips.

If you fancy just Chicken Selects on their own, there’s the 9 Chicken Select Sharebox for £8.49.

The new Mozzarella Bites offer a nice change from the Mozzarella Sticks, and Skittle-lovers will be delighted to hear that a Skittles McFlurry is on the way and will be covered in a purple Skittles flavoured sauce.

If chocolate is more your thing, the Galaxy McFlurry is also making a return. If you know, you know.

If you’re looking for your caffeine fix coupled with a cooling drink for those humid summer days, there’s an Iced Latte for you to get stuck into.

And lastly, it’s a double whammy from Galaxy, as they’ve also partnered with Maccies to release a chocolate and raspberry pie.

It’s a combination of chocolate and sweet fruit in a crispy chocolate pastry filled with chocolate ganache and a raspberry compote. That’ll give the tried and tested apple pie a run for it’s money.

The McDonald’s summer menu drops on May 29th.

Related Links:

Here’s why you never see Ronald McDonald any more

McDonald’s worker reveals they ignore drive-thru customers who do this one thing

McDonald’s customers unable to order after worldwide ‘system failure’

McDonald’s Creme Egg McFlurry returns from next week