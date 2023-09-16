Search icon

lifestyle

16th Sep 2023

Man caught in easyJet mile high romp reveals exactly how long he’d known holiday girl

Steve Hopkins

Piers Sawyer went viral after being caught during a Luton to Ibiza flight

The young man filmed joining the mile high club on a flight to Ibiza has told how he only met the woman involved after boarding and “didn’t even get her number.”

The 23-year-old went viral after a video emerged of a flight attendant opening a toilet door on September 8 – on a flight from Luton to the party destination – to reveal Piers Sawyer, trousers down, and a female passenger in front of him.

Speaking to The Sun, Piers revealed he met his mile high partner for the first time when he boarded the plane at 7pm, having started drinking at 10am with his older brother Harrison, 25, to celebrate recently turning 23.

Piers’ mum, Elaine Sawyer, a former model, earlier told of her shock at seeing her son’s escapade at 33,000 make the news.

“I was watching Loose Women and they were talking about it on there, and some of Piers’s friends started sending me the clip. It’s not something a mum wants to see,” the 51-year-old told the tabloid.

She added: “But he’s a 23-year-old single lad on his birthday, going to Ibiza. It’s a party plane. You just don’t think about stuff sometimes. Yes it’s embarrassing but I don’t think they were doing anyone any harm.”

Speaking about his new-found-fame at his mum’s flat in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, Piers told The Sun he can barely remember the name of the passenger he shared a toilet cubicle with, saying it had “just happened after a long day of drinking.”

He told the publication how he spied the girl during boarding, as she was sitting in front of him and his brother with a friend, “she was 23 and good looking”.

“They turned round and started speaking to us,” Piers recalled.

“My brother said shall we swap seats, so she came and sat next to me.”

Some 40 minutes into the flight, Piers said “the idea came up and we just went for it.”

He said he believes the two flight attendants by the toilets saw the pair enter the lavatory.

One attendant was filmed opening the door to reveal the intimate scene, having been egged on by passengers.

Piers, who services cars, said: “Because I was so out of it, I didn’t really care but later on it hit me.”

The airline romance ended after the pair left baggage claim, although Piers told The Sun he has “though about the girl” since and noted it would be “good to see her again but I didn’t get her number.”

Piers said when he returned to the airport easyJet told him he can no longer fly with them, so he and his brother took a Tui flight to Stansted, then caught an Uber home, leaving him £360 poorer.

Related links:

Topics:

EasyJet,Flights,love and relationships,Sex

RELATED ARTICLES

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman separate after almost three decades together

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman separate after almost three decades together

By Steve Hopkins

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

gender identity

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

By Steve Hopkins

Sex addict who slept with more than 700 men starts bootcamps to teach self-esteem

Australia

Sex addict who slept with more than 700 men starts bootcamps to teach self-esteem

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Teen fresh out of high school opens a cafe and is heartbroken when it gets no customers

Australia

Teen fresh out of high school opens a cafe and is heartbroken when it gets no customers

By Charlie Herbert

Flight attendant warns passengers to never wear shorts when flying

Airplane

Flight attendant warns passengers to never wear shorts when flying

By Steve Hopkins

‘I left my husband for Stranger Things star – turns out it was a scam’

‘I left my husband for Stranger Things star – turns out it was a scam’

By Joseph Loftus

Boyfriend who earns three times more than girlfriend called ‘tight’ for asking her to pay half

Cost of living crisis

Boyfriend who earns three times more than girlfriend called ‘tight’ for asking her to pay half

By Steve Hopkins

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

America

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

By Steve Hopkins

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

America

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

By Charlie Herbert

Jeremy Clarkson’s has a lot to say about the man caught joining mile high club on easyJet flight

EasyJet

Jeremy Clarkson’s has a lot to say about the man caught joining mile high club on easyJet flight

By Steve Hopkins

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley rushed to hospital with pneumonia over fears he may have ‘heart failure’

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley rushed to hospital with pneumonia over fears he may have ‘heart failure’

By Steve Hopkins

Ex-England youth star dies aged 23 following battle with cancer weeks after proposal to girlfriend

Cancer

Ex-England youth star dies aged 23 following battle with cancer weeks after proposal to girlfriend

By Steve Hopkins

American bully XLs would not be culled under plan to ban dangerous dog

American XL bully

American bully XLs would not be culled under plan to ban dangerous dog

By Steve Hopkins

Russell Brand denies ‘criminal allegations’ ahead of Channel 4 Dispatches

Channel 4

Russell Brand denies ‘criminal allegations’ ahead of Channel 4 Dispatches

By Steve Hopkins

EA release statement on whether Mason Greenwood will be in EA Sports FC

EA SPORTS

EA release statement on whether Mason Greenwood will be in EA Sports FC

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

How many of these must-see movies have you actually seen?

Cinema

How many of these must-see movies have you actually seen?

By Rich Cooper

Video: Floyd Mayweather’s $20m car collection will make you weep…

Boxing

Video: Floyd Mayweather’s $20m car collection will make you weep…

By Ben Kenyon

Pro wrestling saved my life: How people are using fake fighting to overcome real mental health problems

Mental Health

Pro wrestling saved my life: How people are using fake fighting to overcome real mental health problems

By Wil Jones

Footballers in self-isolation: Andros Townsend

Andros Townsend

Footballers in self-isolation: Andros Townsend

By Wayne Farry

Government advisor says life could be ‘back to normal by spring’ after vaccine results

Coronavirus

Government advisor says life could be ‘back to normal by spring’ after vaccine results

By Wayne Farry

How attractive are you? This new app is using science to give users a definitive answer

Apps

How attractive are you? This new app is using science to give users a definitive answer

By Carl Kinsella

Load more stories