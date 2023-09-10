Influencer slammed for telling people to ‘just book a flight to Thailand’

‘What are y’all still doing in America?’

An American travel vlogger is being slammed online after making a statement that many viewers believe is “out of touch”.

Kat Crittenden shared to her page on August 17 during a recent trip to Thailand.

In the video, as she wades through beautiful blue water with her arms in the air, she asks: “What are y’all still doing in America?”

Crittenden also told her viewers that they too could be swimming between the mountains “if you just booked a freaking flight”.

Her caption read: “Me again, convincing you to travel lol.”

While her comments were obviously meant to be inspiring, many have lashed out at Crittenden arguing that not everybody has the money or means to go travelling around the world.

One person wrote: “I don’t have rich parents.” Another said: “Can you get your parents to pay for my travel expenses as well?” A third commented: “I’ll put living paycheck to paycheck on hold so I can do this. Thanks for your advice.” While a fourth wrote: “Some of us actually have to work.”

Crittenden has since responded to the criticism.

In a follow up video she explained: “I am endlessely grateful that I had the ability to go see my family and this video is not complaining about that AT ALL, it’s emphasising that I travel with my money and I worked for this and saved for this for years myself.”

However, the backlash isn’t over, with many still arguining that just being able to leave the US and travel is still a privilege.