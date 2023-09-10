Search icon

News

10th Sep 2023

Influencer slammed for telling people to ‘just book a flight to Thailand’

Joseph Loftus

‘What are y’all still doing in America?’

An American travel vlogger is being slammed online after making a statement that many viewers believe is “out of touch”.

Kat Crittenden shared to her page on August 17 during a recent trip to Thailand.

In the video, as she wades through beautiful blue water with her arms in the air, she asks: “What are y’all still doing in America?”

Crittenden also told her viewers that they too could be swimming between the mountains “if you just booked a freaking flight”.

@kathryncritt

Me again, convincing you to travel lol #travel

♬ original sound – Kat Crittenden

Her caption read: “Me again, convincing you to travel lol.”

While her comments were obviously meant to be inspiring, many have lashed out at Crittenden arguing that not everybody has the money or means to go travelling around the world.

One person wrote: “I don’t have rich parents.” Another said: “Can you get your parents to pay for my travel expenses as well?” A third commented: “I’ll put living paycheck to paycheck on hold so I can do this. Thanks for your advice.” While a fourth wrote: “Some of us actually have to work.”

@kathryncritt

Replying to @J i am endlessely grateful that i had the ability to go see my family and this video is not complaining about that AT ALL, its emphasizing that i travel with my money and i worked for this and saved for this for years myself. #travel

♬ original sound – Kat Crittenden

Crittenden has since responded to the criticism.

In a follow up video she explained: “I am endlessely grateful that I had the ability to go see my family and this video is not complaining about that AT ALL, it’s emphasising that I travel with my money and I worked for this and saved for this for years myself.”

However, the backlash isn’t over, with many still arguining that just being able to leave the US and travel is still a privilege.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

McDonald’s worker reveals they ignore drive-thru customers who do this one thing

McDonald’s worker reveals they ignore drive-thru customers who do this one thing

By Joseph Loftus

Experts reveal why Saudi Arabia’s $1 trillion 75 miles long skyscraper is a bad idea

Saudi Arabia

Experts reveal why Saudi Arabia’s $1 trillion 75 miles long skyscraper is a bad idea

By JOE

Manchester United winger Antony put on leave of absence

Manchester United winger Antony put on leave of absence

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Boris Johnson may not take in Ukrainian refugee due to ‘unique circumstances’

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson may not take in Ukrainian refugee due to ‘unique circumstances’

By Danny Jones

Simon McCoy leaves GB News just six months after channel launch

Andrew Neil

Simon McCoy leaves GB News just six months after channel launch

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s closes all restaurants in Russia following Ukraine invasion

McDonalds

McDonald’s closes all restaurants in Russia following Ukraine invasion

By Daniel Brown

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star demands Royal Family ‘back off and apologise’

D.B. Woodside

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star demands Royal Family ‘back off and apologise’

By Danny Jones

Scientist forced to backtrack as ‘new picture of star’ is revealed to be a chorizo

Nasa

Scientist forced to backtrack as ‘new picture of star’ is revealed to be a chorizo

By April Curtin

The full list of bridesmaids and page boys for the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle

The full list of bridesmaids and page boys for the Royal Wedding

By Orlaith Condon

Britain’s longest serving newsreader Alistair Stewart announces he has dementia live on air

Britain’s longest serving newsreader Alistair Stewart announces he has dementia live on air

By Joseph Loftus

Woman shares ridiculous list of demands if a man wants to take her on a date

Woman shares ridiculous list of demands if a man wants to take her on a date

By Joseph Loftus

Elon Musk reveals name of secret third child with Grimes

Elon Musk reveals name of secret third child with Grimes

By Joseph Loftus

Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

By George McKay

Couple take revenge on Airbnb host by leaving taps running and gas on for 25 days

Airbnb

Couple take revenge on Airbnb host by leaving taps running and gas on for 25 days

By Steve Hopkins

People are calling Adam Sandler’s Hustle the best sports movie ever made

Adam Sandler

People are calling Adam Sandler’s Hustle the best sports movie ever made

By Simon Bland

MORE FROM JOE

Woman who posted naked picture of man she had sex with jailed for revenge porn

Revenge Porn

Woman who posted naked picture of man she had sex with jailed for revenge porn

By Claudia McInerney

Dwight Gayle opens scoring with daisy cutter after Aston Villa mistake in playoff semi-final

Aston Villa

Dwight Gayle opens scoring with daisy cutter after Aston Villa mistake in playoff semi-final

By Wayne Farry

First trailer for Saw X has dropped and people are absolutely terrified

Entertainment

First trailer for Saw X has dropped and people are absolutely terrified

By Callum Boyle

Young girl killed after being thrown from bouncy castle in Norfolk

gorleston

Young girl killed after being thrown from bouncy castle in Norfolk

By Oli Dugmore

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich ‘barred from living in the UK’

Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich ‘barred from living in the UK’

By Daniel Brown

Jack Wilshere sent off after mass brawl during Bournemouth vs Watford

AFC Bournemouth

Jack Wilshere sent off after mass brawl during Bournemouth vs Watford

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories