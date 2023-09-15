Mum of man caught joining mile high club finally speaks out

The mother of a man who was reportedly caught having sex on an EasyJet flight has broken her silence on the video.

A 30-second clip emerged earlier this week showing an EasyJet flight attendant being egged on to open the toilet door before doing so, showing a man, later identified as Piers Sawyer, with an unnamed woman.

Both were in the small toilet, semi-naked, and in a compromising position.

As the door was opened, passengers on the flight began cheering and heckling the pair.

The incident reportedly took place on a flight from Luton to Ibiza on September 8.

The mother of the man in the clip has now spoken to The Sun saying: “I was watching Loose Women and they were talking about it on there, and some of Piers’s friends started sending me the clip. It’s not something a mum wants to see.

“Piers doesn’t want to talk about it. He probably just wants to forget it. You’re aware these things are going to happen at the holiday destination but you don’t expect it to happen on the flight.

“But he’s a 23-year-old single lad on his birthday, going to Ibiza. It’s a party plane. You just don’t think about stuff sometimes. Yes it’s embarrassing but I don’t think they were doing anyone any harm.”

The mum added that she doesn’t think her son knew the woman from the clip beforehand.

She said: “They were all just having a good time in the airport and then this happened.

“The air steward shouldn’t have just opened the door. The whole flight was egging him on and even he was laughing.”

An EasyJet spokesperson later confirmed: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard.”

