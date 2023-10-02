Search icon

Football

02nd Oct 2023

Two members of Chelsea squad singled out for poor start to season

Callum Boyle

Chelsea

Two senior members of Chelsea’s squad have been called out

Two members of Chelsea’s senior squad have been singled out for their roles in Chelsea’s poor start to the season, according to an anonymous source at the club.

Chelsea have struggled at the start of this campaign, picking up just one win so far – a 3-0 victory against Luton Town – and could find themselves two points above the relegation zone if they are beaten by Fulham tonight.

Speaking to The Athletic, the source said that Mauricio Pochettino is causing issues despite impressing the hierarchy, having the fanbase on his side and the overall atmosphere at the club’s training ground reportedly quite positive overall.

Pochettino has allegedly “given limited tactical instruction to the attacking players” and instead prefers to encourage the players to express themselves.

Injuries have also hampered the Blues. Summer signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are both yet to make a competitive appearance for the club and with Nkunku brought in to be the main man for goals this season, has been missed dearly.

Another source, who remained unnamed, also questioned Thiago Silva by saying that he isn’t “showing he is a winner in the dressing room and setting the standards”.

They added that apart from Silva and Raheem Sterling, the club lacks leaders altogether and that “no one really taking responsibility, driving everyone, making it clear ‘we’re all in this together’.”

Chelsea,Football,Sport

