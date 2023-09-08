Kepa openly rinses Todd Boehly despite still being under Chelsea contract

Kepa has openly criticised Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly following his loan move to Real Madrid this season.

The Spaniard joined Los Blancos on loan until the end of the season as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois – who has bene ruled out with a long-term injury.

Chelsea meanwhile have endured a difficult start to the season, winning one of their opening four games after losing away at West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

They’ve also spent big once again, bringing over £400m worth of talent to Stamford Bridge to see their total spending pass the £1bn mark since Boehly became co-owner in May, 2022.

With little to show for what he has spent, Boehly and the Blues have been trying to trim down their bloated squad by moving on players, including Kepa.

Speaking for the first time about his parent club, the goalkeeper admitted that he sees his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu and has always dreamt of playing for Madrid – even when he was at Chelsea.

“My intention is to stay [with Real Madrid] for more than a year,” the goalkeeper told Spanish outlet COPE

“It only took a couple of calls because when Real Madrid call, it is different. I felt the Chelsea project was not the right one.”

He added: “Real Madrid is Real Madrid,” he added. “When Real Madrid call you, it’s easy. I’ve faced Real three times with Chelsea.

“When I arrived at Bernabeu I always turned left, to the visiting dressing room, but I wanted to turn right, to local dressing room!”

Boehly has been criticised by Kepa in the past before when the ‘keeper revealed that the American would come into the dressing room after every game.

“Todd comes to the dressing room every game,” he told reporters before Chelsea’s Champions League tie against Madrid in April. “He had different chats with us.

“I’m not going to say what he said. It’s normal when he comes to the changing room.”

