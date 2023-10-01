Search icon

Football

01st Oct 2023

Chelsea plan to sign two elite strikers in January

Callum Boyle

Chelsea

What Chelsea really need is to spend some more money

Chelsea are planning to invest in their squad yet again in January as Mauricio Pochettino eyes up a move for two elite strikers.

Goals have been hard to come by for the Blues, who scored once in the entire month of September, and have struggled in their opening Premier League games this season.

Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku were both signed in the summer however the latter is yet to play a competitive game after suffering an injury during pre-season.

Jackson has only scored twice so far and according to The Guardian, Pochettino wants to bring Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney to Stamford Bridge to address the side’s issues in front of goal.

Osimhen’s Napoli future is in doubt after the club posted a controversial TikToks after he missed a penalty in a 0-0 draw with Bologna.

Chelsea

His agent released a statement in which he confirmed that the Nigerian forward was considering taking legal action whereas Toney is one of the most sought-after strikers in England.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also said to be interested and the allure of European football at those two clubs may be a stumbling block for any of Chelsea’s potential negotiations.

Ivan Toney

Toney hasn’t played since May after he was banned from all football-related activity for eight months after pleading guilty to 232 breaches of the Football Association’s rules on betting.

The England international is available to play again from January and amid the interest in the 27-year-old, Brentford have reportedly set an asking price of £80m for their talisman.

