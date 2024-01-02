Search icon

News

02nd Jan 2024

Tributes pour in for talented 15-year-old surfer killed in shark attack in Australia

Callum Boyle

Khai Cowley

Over £400,000 has been raised so far

A 15-year-old who was on course to become one of the best surfers in the world was tragically killed in a shark attack off the coast of South Australia.

Khai Cowley was on holiday with his family at the time as he went into the sea near Ethel Beach in the Innes National Park to refine his surfing skills last Thursday.

Witnesses say that they saw the youngster attacked by a four-metre great white shark, as his father looked on in horror.

Cowley was pulled from the beach minutes after the attack.

Someone who saw the incident told the Adelaide Advertiser: “The shark took his leg, and so another local guy ran out, jumped on his board and paddled out to help him.

“The shark was circling them as the guy pulled the boy out of the water. There was a lot of blood.

“He brought him to shore but I think it was too late by then.”

A statement from Surfing South Australia offered their condolences to Khai and paid tribute to his talent.

He said: “We are devastated to learn that a young, talented and dearly loved member of our surfing community, was the surfer involved in the attack at Ethel Beach, and are absolutely shattered to hear that the incident was fatal.

“Our utmost deepest sympathies are with his family.”

GoFundMe page has since been set up in Khai’s memory and at the time of writing, has received more than £400,000 in donations.

Under the donations, many have opted to leave messages and pay tribute to the surfer, who was ranked as the 146th under 18 surfer in the country before his tragic death.

“Rest easy mate, was a pleasure sharing a few waves down at Seaford with you,” said one person.

Another commented: “Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. What a talented and loved young man you brought up.”

Related links:

Topics:

Lifestyle,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Luke Littler reaches final of World Darts Championships

Darts World Championship

Luke Littler reaches final of World Darts Championships

By Callum Boyle

BBC forced to remove Wayne Rooney tweet after Gary Lineker tells them to ‘delete this’

Football

BBC forced to remove Wayne Rooney tweet after Gary Lineker tells them to ‘delete this’

By Callum Boyle

Scott Williams explains how he knew Michael van Gerwen was ‘off’ before the match even started

Darts

Scott Williams explains how he knew Michael van Gerwen was ‘off’ before the match even started

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Andrew Pierce’s face is a picture as he gets schooled by Simon Calder over Dover Port chaos

Andrew Pierce

Andrew Pierce’s face is a picture as he gets schooled by Simon Calder over Dover Port chaos

By Jack Peat

Met Office issues first ever extreme heat warning for UK

amber weather warning

Met Office issues first ever extreme heat warning for UK

By George McKay

Increase in dangerous fungal infections driven by rising temperatures, in real-life parallel to The Last of Us

Fungi

Increase in dangerous fungal infections driven by rising temperatures, in real-life parallel to The Last of Us

By Stephen Porzio

GMB star Alex Beresford ‘bedridden’ with covid

Alex Beresford

GMB star Alex Beresford ‘bedridden’ with covid

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage trolled by billboard at Brexit march

Brexit

Nigel Farage trolled by billboard at Brexit march

By Reuben Pinder

Donald Trump really should consider deleting all of these tweets

Donald Trump

Donald Trump really should consider deleting all of these tweets

By Paul Moore

Netflix reveals all of January’s new movies and series

Netflix reveals all of January’s new movies and series

By Stephen Porzio

‘My nephew put ham in my son’s PS5 – my sister should buy him a new one’

‘My nephew put ham in my son’s PS5 – my sister should buy him a new one’

By Nina McLaughlin

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent $750k house payment to wrong account

Australia

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent $750k house payment to wrong account

By JOE

Netflix viewers praise ‘absolutely outstanding’ crime thriller series after binge-watching in one day

harlan coben

Netflix viewers praise ‘absolutely outstanding’ crime thriller series after binge-watching in one day

By JOE

BBC’s most twisted thriller ever has just dropped second series on iPlayer

BBC’s most twisted thriller ever has just dropped second series on iPlayer

By Simon Kelly

Here’s all the UK bank holidays in 2024

Here’s all the UK bank holidays in 2024

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Case against Man City’s financial breaches could take years to resolve

Football

Case against Man City’s financial breaches could take years to resolve

By Callum Boyle

US troops fire shots as Afghans climb airbridges amid chaos at Kabul airport

Afghanistan

US troops fire shots as Afghans climb airbridges amid chaos at Kabul airport

By Danny Jones

The new episode of Peter Kay’s Car Share is getting fantastic reviews

Peter Kay

The new episode of Peter Kay’s Car Share is getting fantastic reviews

By Paul Moore

Sunday Times cartoon demolishes Theresa May in one fell sketch

cartoons

Sunday Times cartoon demolishes Theresa May in one fell sketch

By Oli Dugmore

Man United player uploads footage of teammates swearing about Man City after FA Cup win

Manchester City

Man United player uploads footage of teammates swearing about Man City after FA Cup win

By Richard Beech

Liverpool fans greeted Luis Suarez with this rousing reception at Wembley

Liverpool

Liverpool fans greeted Luis Suarez with this rousing reception at Wembley

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories