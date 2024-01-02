Tributes pour in for talented 15-year-old surfer killed in shark attack in Australia

Over £400,000 has been raised so far

A 15-year-old who was on course to become one of the best surfers in the world was tragically killed in a shark attack off the coast of South Australia.

Khai Cowley was on holiday with his family at the time as he went into the sea near Ethel Beach in the Innes National Park to refine his surfing skills last Thursday.

Witnesses say that they saw the youngster attacked by a four-metre great white shark, as his father looked on in horror.

Cowley was pulled from the beach minutes after the attack.

Someone who saw the incident told the Adelaide Advertiser: “The shark took his leg, and so another local guy ran out, jumped on his board and paddled out to help him.

“The shark was circling them as the guy pulled the boy out of the water. There was a lot of blood.

“He brought him to shore but I think it was too late by then.”

A statement from Surfing South Australia offered their condolences to Khai and paid tribute to his talent.

He said: “We are devastated to learn that a young, talented and dearly loved member of our surfing community, was the surfer involved in the attack at Ethel Beach, and are absolutely shattered to hear that the incident was fatal.

“Our utmost deepest sympathies are with his family.”

A GoFundMe page has since been set up in Khai’s memory and at the time of writing, has received more than £400,000 in donations.

Under the donations, many have opted to leave messages and pay tribute to the surfer, who was ranked as the 146th under 18 surfer in the country before his tragic death.

“Rest easy mate, was a pleasure sharing a few waves down at Seaford with you,” said one person.

Another commented: “Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. What a talented and loved young man you brought up.”

