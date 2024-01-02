Non-league clash suspended after player suffers serious head injury in collision with railings

Content Warning: Some people may find the clip below distressing

Play was suspended for 15 minutes

The New Years’ Day clash between AFC Fylde and Rochdale was suspended for 15 minutes after a serious head injury was sustained.

Both sides were taken off the pitch after Rochdale’s Jesurun Uchegbulam collided with the railings on the side of the pitch, leaving him needing urgent medical attention.

Fans inside the ground at Mill Farm were told that play would be suspended while they waited for an ambulance after the referee had initially allowed play to continue while Uchegbulam received treatment in the stands.

Rochdale’s official X account posted that Uchegbulam had been taken away from the pitch on a stretcher after a period of medical attention.

⚽️TERRIBLE INJURY AT FYLDE⚽️



Fylde's win over Rochdale was marred by serious injury to visiting winger Jesurun Uchegbulam



The match was delayed almost 20min after Uchegbulam collided with an advertising hoarding &received treatment before being carried off to a standing ovation pic.twitter.com/ttEickHyaS — Inter Alty FC! (@Inter_Alty1977) January 2, 2024

Their post read: “Uchegbulam has been carried away on a stretcher to a standing ovation inside Mill Farm.

“The players will now have a brief warm-up period before play gets back underway. Everything crossed for you, Jes.”

Fylde also offered a message of support to the 22-year-old.

Play was resumed and Fylde went on to win the game 2-0 and after the game, Rochdale provided an update on Uchegbulam, confirming he was in a “stable condition”.

We can confirm that Jesurun Uchegbulam is in a stable condition and is currently on his way to hospital.



We'll bring you a further update on his condition in due course.



We're all with you, Jes 💙#RAFC pic.twitter.com/FLPkjCOMg2 — Rochdale AFC (@officiallydale) January 1, 2024

Some fans meanwhile were left angered by the decision to allow play to continue in the immediate aftermath in relation to the severity of the injury.

“Can’t believe the ref carried on. All the best jesurun Uchegbulam,” said one supporter.

Another commented: “Appalling that the ref played on with both teams medical teams having to work on Jes. Should have stopped the game immediately. Dangerous.”

