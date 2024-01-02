Search icon

02nd Jan 2024

Alan Shearer blasts ’embarrassing’ Diogo Jota after forward goes down for penalty rather than scoring

Callum Boyle

Diogo Jota

Even Jamie Carragher ‘couldn’t fathom it’

Alan Shearer labelled Diogo Jota as “f*****g embarrassing” after the Liverpool forward opted to go down and win a penalty, despite having an open goal in front of him.

Jota was set through one-on-one with Liverpool leading 3-2 at the time and looked certain to wrap up the three points when he took the ball round Martin Dubravka.

As he took the ball round, Dubravka caught the forward’s leg but despite having an open goal just yards away, the former Wolves man went down.

Anthony Taylor awarded the penalty and Mohamed Salah stepped up to score his second of the game and ensure Liverpool won 4-2 but Jota’s actions left a sour taste in the mouth of money.

Ian Wright was the first to comment, saying he had “seen it all”, which promoted the furious reply from Shearer.

Even ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called out Jota, saying he “couldn’t fathom” why he chose to go down.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, he said: “He doesn’t need to go down. Just carry on.

“There’s the slightest touch but it doesn’t knock him off. It’s there just to be put in with your left foot.

“He’s gone down far too easily. Is there contact? I don’t think there’s much contact really. 

“Maybe the slightest contact but I don’t believe a player would go down when there’s an empty net to put the ball in it.”

After a relatively slow half, which saw Salah have a penalty saved, the game sprung into life with six goals after the break.

Salah finished off a slick passing move to score his 150th Premier League goal for the club before Alexander Isak quickly responded with an equaliser.

Two goals in four minutes from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo had made it look like the game was done and dusted only for Sven Botman to pull another one back with a header from a corner.

But Salah’s late penalty ensured it was a winning start for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who now sit three points clear at the top of the table.

