31st Dec 2023

Tom Lockyer provides first update since suffering cardiac arrest

Callum Boyle

Tom Lockyer

Lockyer penned a message on Instagram

Tom Lockyer has updated fans on his health as he continues his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lockyer collapsed in the second half of Luton’s game against Bournemoth and received medical attention on the field before being stretchered off.

The defender had collapsed previously during a Play-off final last May against Coventry and had to be taken to hospital. He then received heart surgery and was given the all-clear to resume playing as of last June.

The game was suspended on the 65th minute and was then consequently abandoned and will be replayed in full at a later date.

After providing an initial update 24 hours after the cardiac arrest, Lockyer posted a message on Instagram on Sunday to his fans.

Luton shared the message, which said: “I would just like to say that I am doing very well and feeling very much myself after the cardiac arrest I suffered in Bournemouth. The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics. I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me.

“While I’m sad not to be involved, I feel full of pride watching the boys carry on the battle without me. The fighting spirit I’ve seen in the last three games has given me a much needed lift. I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the Gaffer and the Club. In what capacity that is remains to be decided as I’m due to meet with specialists in the new year.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for as many people as possible to know CPR. It literally saves lives, like mine. Please check out the British Heart Foundation website for basics or get yourself on a course. You just never know when you might need it.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support that I have received and thank you all for your messages, letters, gifts and well wishes. Seeing the banners at the ground and hearing my name being sung really did mean a lot to me and my family.

“Finally I would like to thank Bournemouth, Gary Sweet, Rob Edwards and Luton Town for the support they’ve given my family during this time. I hope that everyone has a very Happy New Year and best wishes for 2024.”

