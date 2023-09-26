Search icon

Football

26th Sep 2023

Three Man United players tell Jadon Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Callum Boyle

Jadon Sancho

Sancho has been banished from all first team facilities at Man United

Members of the Manchester United squad have reportedly told Jadon Sancho to apologise to Erik ten Hag as he tries to resurrect his career at the club.

Sancho was criticised by Ten Hag and subsequently dropped for the defeat against Arsenal earlier this month and hasn’t featured in a match day squad since after the England international fired back on social media.

The Dutchman said: “You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices on the frontline, so for this game he wasn’t selected.”

Shortly after the comments, Sancho then responded on social media, saying: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue.

“I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

Jadon Sancho

Sancho told to apologise by three senior players

Reports on Monday claimed that Sancho has refused to apologise to Ten Hag and as a result has been exiled from the first team set up completely as tensions continue to rumble on.

Now, according to the Mirror, some of Sancho’s teammates are urging the 23-year-old to apologise with the report claiming that Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have spoken to the winger in a bid to encourage him to do so.

They added that all three have warned Sancho that unless he apologises, he won’t be able to get his way.

One source said: “Jadon’s team-mates have been telling him to back down and say sorry to the boss. They want him to apologise. They sympathise with him and the way he feels, but recognise a line was crossed with what he posted.”

United are back in action tonight when they take on Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Jadon Sancho,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Jadon Sancho deletes social media accounts

Football

Jadon Sancho deletes social media accounts

By Callum Boyle

Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

Al Hilal

Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

By Callum Boyle

Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

Football

Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Celtic supporters dig up old tweet from Rangers’ newest target

Brendan Rodgers

Celtic supporters dig up old tweet from Rangers’ newest target

By Darragh Murphy

Patrice Evra set to return to the Premier League with a free transfer to West Ham

David Moyes

Patrice Evra set to return to the Premier League with a free transfer to West Ham

By Simon Lloyd

Cristiano Ronaldo embraces Gianluigi Buffon in touch of class after Champions League tie

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo embraces Gianluigi Buffon in touch of class after Champions League tie

By Wayne Farry

Erik ten Hag and Christian Eriksen appear to have fixed Man United’s problem position

Arsenal

Erik ten Hag and Christian Eriksen appear to have fixed Man United’s problem position

By Robert Redmond

Man Utd’s game against Brighton postponed due to Covid

Football

Man Utd’s game against Brighton postponed due to Covid

By Daniel Brown

First football match with no heading to take place this month

Alan Shearer

First football match with no heading to take place this month

By Daniel Brown

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

By Steve Hopkins

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

general knowledge

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

By Simon Kelly

Russell Brand pleads with fans to support him financially after YouTube cuts revenue

BBC

Russell Brand pleads with fans to support him financially after YouTube cuts revenue

By Steve Hopkins

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

Babysitting

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

By Charlie Herbert

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

Australia

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

By Steve Hopkins

Tiger Woods’ son wins Junior Golf Championship with dad as caddie

Golf

Tiger Woods’ son wins Junior Golf Championship with dad as caddie

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

This guy’s real life ghost story on Twitter is scarier than most horror movies

Twitter

This guy’s real life ghost story on Twitter is scarier than most horror movies

By Rory Cashin

Emre Can declined invitation to meet President Erdoğan

Cenk Tosun

Emre Can declined invitation to meet President Erdoğan

By Reuben Pinder

David de Gea reveals Wayne Rooney’s role in keeping Man United squad together

David de Gea

David de Gea reveals Wayne Rooney’s role in keeping Man United squad together

By Simon Lloyd

Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” gets the ladies megamix treatment

Amorphous

Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” gets the ladies megamix treatment

By Will Lavin

Nando’s is now selling its hottest ever sauce

Food

Nando’s is now selling its hottest ever sauce

By Jujia Li

Sebastien Haller scores goal of the season contender with stunning bicycle kick

Crystal Palace

Sebastien Haller scores goal of the season contender with stunning bicycle kick

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories