Jadon Sancho deletes cryptic social media post

Jadon Sancho has deleted his social media post in which he responded to comments made by Erik ten Hag.

After Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal, Ten Hag revealed that he chose to omit the England international from his squad due to his poor performances in training.

The Dutchman said: “You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices on the frontline, so for this game he wasn’t selected.”

Shortly after the comments, Sancho then responded on social media, saying: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue.

“I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

Eagle-eyed fans have now spotted that the 23-year-old has removed the post from his social accounts. The statement had been the winger’s pinned post but now, when looking on his profile, it no longer appears.

Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a loan move to bring Sancho back to the Bundesliga. The United man is currently away on holiday in the US after not being selected for the international break.

Related links: