Peter Crouch and Joe Cole choose the best jersey they ever wore in their playing days

‘I looked a million dollars there’

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole choose the best jersey that they ever wore during their playing careers, and they have had a few to choose from.

Crouch in particular has played for so many clubs including Aston Villa, Portsmouth, Southampton, Norwich, Liverpool, Tottenham, Stoke and Burnley, so he isn’t short for options.

Cole is best known for breaking onto the West Ham team and captaining them when he was in his early 20s, before moving to Chelsea and winning lots of trophies.

After that he went to Liverpool, Lille, Aston Villa and West Ham again, so he too had quite a selection to choose from.

Speaking on TNT Sports during the build up of the early kick-off between Aston Villa and Brighton, the two pundits picked out their all-time favourites.

“Mine was my kit in France with Lille”, said Cole.

“It was just like tailored, it had three colours, blue, white and red, I just loved it. It felt good.

“I don’t know if it was because I was in France, so I was thinking of the chic, the fashion – I loved that kit.”

"Wow, I look a million dollars there!" 🤣@petercrouch and Joe Cole reminisce back on some of the best kits they've ever worn… 🔥



🎙️ @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/VlFCuW6WZ3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 30, 2023

Next up was Crouch, who chose a real secret gem from the past that most people probably forgot about: “There was a black kit when I was at Portsmouth, I think it was made by Canterbury, so because it was a rugby make, it actually fit me.

“It was a nice kit, I looked a million dollars there. That one was my favourite.”

Everyone has that one jersey they loved, and with all the controversy surrounding Aston Villa and their current sweat-soaked kit, they probably aren’t going to be in the running for anyone.

Related links:

Peter Crouch has ‘become a meme forever’ after crossbar challenge disaster

Premier League officials approached over Saudi Arabia move

Ex-Chelsea player opens up on Roman Abramovich’s dressing room behaviour