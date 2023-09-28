Search icon

Football

28th Sep 2023

Premier League officials approached over Saudi Arabia move

Callum Boyle

Saudi Arabia

Your favourite referee could be heading to Saudi Arabia

Premier League referees could be the next in line for a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

The Gulf Kingdom has already made headlines this summer after bringing in a number of high-profile players such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Neymar, Sadio Mane and more to the Middle East and now have plans to add even more.

According to The Times, the Saudi Pro League are looking to recruit referees from across Europe on a full time basis.

As part of their plan, they will offer the officials in question a lucrative salary to persuade them.

Under current rules, overseas referees are allowed to take charge of domestic games once a season. This happened in April, when leading Premier League official Michael Oliver was paid £3,000 to officiate a game between Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Saudi Arabia

Howard Webb and Mark Clattenburg have both worked for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation while former official Keith Hackett is concerned that a top referee such as Oliver” could be lost to the Middle East due to the money they are prepared to offer them.

“Oliver has done a World Cup, and he’s in line for the next World Cup too – he’s our number one,” he told Football Insider.

“But I’m concerned. Both Webb and Mark Clattenburg went over to the Middle East on a full-time basis. There is a risk there of the Premier League losing a world-class referee.”

Reports have even claimed that the Saudi Pro League are willing to offer significantly more than the £120,000 to £300,000 elite level officials can earn in England.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Premier League,Saudi Arabia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Ex-Chelsea player opens up on Roman Abramovich’s dressing room behaviour

Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea player opens up on Roman Abramovich’s dressing room behaviour

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag ignored transfer warning from coach

Benni McCarthy

Erik ten Hag ignored transfer warning from coach

By Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi’s full time reaction to cup final defeat says it all

Football

Lionel Messi’s full time reaction to cup final defeat says it all

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Manchester United to battle PSG and Real Madrid for leading Serie A midfielder

Manchester United

Manchester United to battle PSG and Real Madrid for leading Serie A midfielder

By Kyle Picknell

On Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, the ultimate boilers of piss

Football

On Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, the ultimate boilers of piss

By Kyle Picknell

Meet Vivianne Miedema, the Women’s Super League record-breaker

Arsenal FC

Meet Vivianne Miedema, the Women’s Super League record-breaker

By Reuben Pinder

You’ll have to be an old-school fan to get 20/20 in this 1990s footballers quiz

Football

You’ll have to be an old-school fan to get 20/20 in this 1990s footballers quiz

By Patrick McCarry

Barcelona finally able to register Ferran Torres after Umtiti contract extension

Barcelona

Barcelona finally able to register Ferran Torres after Umtiti contract extension

By Daniel Brown

Swindon players appear to be attacked in pitch invasion following play-off defeat

Football

Swindon players appear to be attacked in pitch invasion following play-off defeat

By Callum Boyle

Lee Rigby’s son raises five times his charity target in tribute to his dad

Lee Rigby’s son raises five times his charity target in tribute to his dad

By Joseph Loftus

Boy, 16, arrested after Robin Hood tree ‘deliberately’ cut down at Sycamore Gap

Boy, 16, arrested after Robin Hood tree ‘deliberately’ cut down at Sycamore Gap

By Joseph Loftus

Family of hero schoolgirl who stepped in to save friend issue heartbreaking statement

Croydon

Family of hero schoolgirl who stepped in to save friend issue heartbreaking statement

By Joseph Loftus

Top Gear named a corner after Michael Gambon

Top Gear named a corner after Michael Gambon

By Joseph Loftus

‘I quit being vegetarian to eat meat and organs daily – it’s cured my anxiety and depression’

Vegan

‘I quit being vegetarian to eat meat and organs daily – it’s cured my anxiety and depression’

By JOE

25 Harry Potter stars have now died since the first film

Harry Potter

25 Harry Potter stars have now died since the first film

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Man takes dying dog for one final walk up favourite mountain in wheelbarrow

Animals

Man takes dying dog for one final walk up favourite mountain in wheelbarrow

By Charlie Herbert

You have three minutes to do this Champions League quiz, but there’s a catch

Champions League

You have three minutes to do this Champions League quiz, but there’s a catch

By Robert Redmond

Liverpool are reportedly set to rival Manchester United for Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich

Liverpool are reportedly set to rival Manchester United for Thomas Muller

By JOE

Argos recall Mamas &Papas baby car seats

Argos

Argos recall Mamas &Papas baby car seats

By Cathy Donohue

Daniel Sturridge misses game for Perth Glory as he isn’t used to long flights for games

Australia

Daniel Sturridge misses game for Perth Glory as he isn’t used to long flights for games

By Callum Boyle

Antonio Conte will demand PSG double his wages, among series of bold requests

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte will demand PSG double his wages, among series of bold requests

By Daniel Brown

Load more stories