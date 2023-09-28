Premier League officials approached over Saudi Arabia move

Your favourite referee could be heading to Saudi Arabia

Premier League referees could be the next in line for a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

The Gulf Kingdom has already made headlines this summer after bringing in a number of high-profile players such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Neymar, Sadio Mane and more to the Middle East and now have plans to add even more.

According to The Times, the Saudi Pro League are looking to recruit referees from across Europe on a full time basis.

As part of their plan, they will offer the officials in question a lucrative salary to persuade them.

Under current rules, overseas referees are allowed to take charge of domestic games once a season. This happened in April, when leading Premier League official Michael Oliver was paid £3,000 to officiate a game between Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Howard Webb and Mark Clattenburg have both worked for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation while former official Keith Hackett is concerned that a top referee such as Oliver” could be lost to the Middle East due to the money they are prepared to offer them.

“Oliver has done a World Cup, and he’s in line for the next World Cup too – he’s our number one,” he told Football Insider.

“But I’m concerned. Both Webb and Mark Clattenburg went over to the Middle East on a full-time basis. There is a risk there of the Premier League losing a world-class referee.”

Reports have even claimed that the Saudi Pro League are willing to offer significantly more than the £120,000 to £300,000 elite level officials can earn in England.

