Search icon

Football

27th Sep 2023

Aston Villa face calls to change ‘wet-look’ kit as women’s side prepare to start new season

Callum Boyle

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have approached Castore

Aston Villa are facing calls to change the design of their kit ahead of the start of the Women’s Super League season.

Villa’s men’s team have already complained to the club about the ‘wet-look’ and are insisting that the quality of the kit is affecting their performances as it retains sweat, making it heavier and more uncomfortable for players.

As per The Mirror, the club have approached kit manufacturers Castore and now further pressure has been placed on the side as pundits worry how the shirts will affect the women’s team.

Aston Villa

Commentator Jacqui Oatley was one of those to voice her concerns, saying: “Has anyone considered how the Villa women’s players are going to feel playing in these clingy wet-look shirts?

“They’re live on BBC on Sunday in the WSL vs Manchester United for starters. Surely they can’t use kit in this material. Can Castore sort it in time?”

There’s been no indication if the problem has been fixed in time for Villa’s Third Round EFL cup tie against Everton tonight.

Oatley added that rather than being excited about the start of the WSL campaign, Villa’s women’s team will be “dreading it”.

“You can imagine, as a female athlete, you have plenty enough to think about just being the best you can be on the football field without thinking about getting sweaty and your kit clinging to you, both from a performance aspect as it is with the men but also from an aesthetic aspect,” she told BBC Newsbeat.

“And, as we know, women are different specimens when it comes to our bodies and it can really affect us and how we perform if we’re constantly thinking about how we look, or a top might be clinging to our breasts and also our body shapes.

“These are genuine issues for women which you would have thought somebody would have thought through before they released this kit. But it seems perhaps that wasn’t the case, because they didn’t think about it for the men so I’m quite sure they won’t have thought about it for the women.”

Castore were founded in 2015 and create kits for some of the biggest sides in the world as well as other sports such as the England cricket teams and Formula One champions, Red Bull.

Related links:

Topics:

Aston Villa,Castore,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Victor Osimhen reacts to meeting Napoli teammates for first time since viral video

Football

Victor Osimhen reacts to meeting Napoli teammates for first time since viral video

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola makes Kalvin Phillips admission

Football

Pep Guardiola makes Kalvin Phillips admission

By Callum Boyle

Brother speaks out after football boss killed over team’s 3-2 defeat

Crime

Brother speaks out after football boss killed over team’s 3-2 defeat

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann involved in heated exchange during PSG defeat

Antoine Griezmann

Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann involved in heated exchange during PSG defeat

By Simon Lloyd

Jack Grealish brilliance helps Aston Villa find their feet and dispel old perceptions

Aston Villa

Jack Grealish brilliance helps Aston Villa find their feet and dispel old perceptions

By Simon Lloyd

Neymar stretchered off in tears after suffering injury playing for PSG

Neymar

Neymar stretchered off in tears after suffering injury playing for PSG

By Robert Redmond

Steven Gerrard warned to be careful after brutal remark about Connor Goldson

Connor Goldson

Steven Gerrard warned to be careful after brutal remark about Connor Goldson

By Darragh Murphy

Cristiano Ronaldo exit on the cards after boss has change of heart

christiano ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo exit on the cards after boss has change of heart

By Jack Peat

PSG fan smashes television after Man Utd Champions League defeat

Manchester United

PSG fan smashes television after Man Utd Champions League defeat

By Simon Lloyd

EXCLUSIVE: Ava Evans speaks out on JOE podcast over Laurence Fox’s vile TV rant

EXCLUSIVE: Ava Evans speaks out on JOE podcast over Laurence Fox’s vile TV rant

By Joseph Loftus

Woman sparks debate after adding lemon to her coke

Woman sparks debate after adding lemon to her coke

By Joseph Loftus

Woman who paid £570 to see Drake tears down fan’s sign blocking her view

Concert

Woman who paid £570 to see Drake tears down fan’s sign blocking her view

By Charlie Herbert

Girl, 15, ‘stabbed to death after rejecting flowers from boy on bus’

Girl, 15, ‘stabbed to death after rejecting flowers from boy on bus’

By Joseph Loftus

Newlyweds called ‘cheap’ for serving guests huge McDonald’s spread at wedding

Newlyweds called ‘cheap’ for serving guests huge McDonald’s spread at wedding

By Joseph Loftus

Erik Ten Hag sets Garnacho target after ‘not good enough’ comment

Alejandro Garnacho

Erik Ten Hag sets Garnacho target after ‘not good enough’ comment

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Can you guess the celebrity from their childhood pictures?

Celebrities

Can you guess the celebrity from their childhood pictures?

By Declan Cashin

Real Madrid are in talks to sign Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid are in talks to sign Robert Lewandowski

By Reuben Pinder

Ronda Rousey’s response to shameless photoshop of her body is just perfect

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey’s response to shameless photoshop of her body is just perfect

By Conan Doherty

Apparently, Liam Gallagher tried to reunite the original Oasis line-up (without Noel)

Liam Gallagher

Apparently, Liam Gallagher tried to reunite the original Oasis line-up (without Noel)

By Kate Demolder

‘EastEnders’ fans are *really* pissed off that Dot could be sacked by the launderette

EastEnders

‘EastEnders’ fans are *really* pissed off that Dot could be sacked by the launderette

By Declan Cashin

QUIZ: Waste 10 minutes of your day trying to get these Champions League top scorers

Champions League

QUIZ: Waste 10 minutes of your day trying to get these Champions League top scorers

By JOE

Load more stories