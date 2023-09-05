Pep Guardiola on five-man shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate

Southgate is set to step down after Euro 2024

Pep Guardiola is among five names reportedly being considered for the England job once Gareth Southgate leave his role.

On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that Southgate will step down after Euro 2024, which takes place in Germany.

Southgate had been considering his future in the aftermath of the Three Lions’ World Cup quarter final defeat against France, with the FA said to be considering the likes of Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers.

Guardiola is the FA’s dream appointment however, with governing body regarding him as one of the best managers in the sport after completing a historic Treble last season.

The Manchester City boss’ contract expires in 2025 and during an interview in 2021, revealed that he would be open to the idea of managing on the international stage.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: “The next step will be a national team, if the opportunity presents itself.

“I need to stop and look, learn from other coaches and then maybe take that path. I would like to coach in a European Championship, a Copa America, a World Cup.”

Sarina Wiegman is also one of the names who has previously been linked with FA chief executive Mark Bullingham saying Wiegman “could do anything she wants in football”.

He said: “People always say it is the best man for the job or the best Englishman. Why does it have to be a man?

“I think our answer is always: ‘it’s the best person for the job.’ We think Sarina is doing a great job and hope she continues doing it for a long time. I think Sarina could do anything she wants in football.”

Related links: