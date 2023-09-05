Search icon

Football

05th Sep 2023

Pep Guardiola on five-man shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate

Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate

Southgate is set to step down after Euro 2024

Pep Guardiola is among five names reportedly being considered for the England job once Gareth Southgate leave his role.

On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that Southgate will step down after Euro 2024, which takes place in Germany.

Southgate had been considering his future in the aftermath of the Three Lions’ World Cup quarter final defeat against France, with the FA said to be considering the likes of Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers.

Guardiola is the FA’s dream appointment however, with governing body regarding him as one of the best managers in the sport after completing a historic Treble last season.

Gareth Southgate

The Manchester City boss’ contract expires in 2025 and during an interview in 2021, revealed that he would be open to the idea of managing on the international stage.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: “The next step will be a national team, if the opportunity presents itself.

“I need to stop and look, learn from other coaches and then maybe take that path. I would like to coach in a European Championship, a Copa America, a World Cup.”

Sarina Wiegman is also one of the names who has previously been linked with FA chief executive Mark Bullingham saying Wiegman “could do anything she wants in football”.

He said: “People always say it is the best man for the job or the best Englishman. Why does it have to be a man?

“I think our answer is always: ‘it’s the best person for the job.’ We think Sarina is doing a great job and hope she continues doing it for a long time. I think Sarina could do anything she wants in football.”

Related links:

Topics:

England (football),Football,Gareth Southgate,Pep Guardiola,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Louis van Gaal makes shock claim involving Lionel Messi and the 2022 World Cup

Football

Louis van Gaal makes shock claim involving Lionel Messi and the 2022 World Cup

By Callum Boyle

Jordan Henderson believes playing in Saudi Arabia is a positive thing

Football

Jordan Henderson believes playing in Saudi Arabia is a positive thing

By Callum Boyle

Micah Richards asked about alleged Roy Keane headbutt

Football

Micah Richards asked about alleged Roy Keane headbutt

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

‘Three Lions’ is now number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 chart

2018 FIFA World Cup

‘Three Lions’ is now number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40 chart

By Kyle Picknell

QUIZ: How good is your memory of the Manchester derby?

Football

QUIZ: How good is your memory of the Manchester derby?

By Reuben Pinder

Kylian Mbappe ‘could terminate PSG contract’ over bot allegations

Football

Kylian Mbappe ‘could terminate PSG contract’ over bot allegations

By Simon Lloyd

Unai Emery reveals conversation with Jack Wilshere which resulted in his departure

Arsenal

Unai Emery reveals conversation with Jack Wilshere which resulted in his departure

By Darragh Murphy

Forget Peter Crouch, Chelsea have turned their attention to Burnley’s Ashley Barnes

Antonio Conte

Forget Peter Crouch, Chelsea have turned their attention to Burnley’s Ashley Barnes

By Simon Lloyd

Dejan Lovren concedes bizarre penalty after VAR intervention

Croatia

Dejan Lovren concedes bizarre penalty after VAR intervention

By Simon Lloyd

People stunned after discovering Yorkie’s 2002 ‘not for girls’ ad

Advert

People stunned after discovering Yorkie’s 2002 ‘not for girls’ ad

By Charlie Herbert

Mason Greenwood releases video message after signing for Getafe

Mason Greenwood releases video message after signing for Getafe

By Joseph Loftus

Teenager dies after eating spicy tortilla chip so hot he passed out

Teenager dies after eating spicy tortilla chip so hot he passed out

By Joseph Loftus

Plane forced to turn back after passenger’s diarrhoea sparks biohazard

Plane forced to turn back after passenger’s diarrhoea sparks biohazard

By Joseph Loftus

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead aged 56

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead aged 56

By Joseph Loftus

Horror moment plane crashes at gender reveal party, killing pilot

Gender reveal

Horror moment plane crashes at gender reveal party, killing pilot

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Five-a-side player attempts Ronaldo’s ‘SIU’ celebration, ends up in hospital

Celebration

Five-a-side player attempts Ronaldo’s ‘SIU’ celebration, ends up in hospital

By Daniel Brown

Coronation Street viewers were blown away by this very moving and poignant scene

Christmas

Coronation Street viewers were blown away by this very moving and poignant scene

By Nooruddean Choudry

Hasbulla’s condition explained as people still confused about how old he is

Age

Hasbulla’s condition explained as people still confused about how old he is

By Kieran Galpin

Moise Kean’s teammate says he is ’50-50′ to blame for racist abuse he received against Cagliari

Juventus

Moise Kean’s teammate says he is ’50-50′ to blame for racist abuse he received against Cagliari

By Wil Jones

Jamie Carragher names the one Premier League player he would pick if he was a manager

Harry Kane

Jamie Carragher names the one Premier League player he would pick if he was a manager

By Robert Redmond

Gary Lineker criticised for comments on Jamie Vardy racism row

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker criticised for comments on Jamie Vardy racism row

By Kevin Beirne

Load more stories