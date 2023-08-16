Search icon

16th Aug 2023

England reach women’s World Cup final with win against Australia

Callum Boyle

England women's World Cup

One more game until it comes home

England are one game away from winning the women’s World Cup after beating Australia in the semi finals.

With the fans at the Sydney national stadium largely backing the co-hosts, Sarina Wiegman’s side were firmly up against it and were forced to defend as Australia looked to find an opening.

Ella Toone broke the deadlock shortly before the half time break though after she was picked out by Alessia Russo, who showed excellent composure to control and pick out the Manchester United star who unleashed a thunderous effort to find the top corner and score her first goal of the tournament.

Throughout the second half the Lionesses grew in stature but Sam Kerr answered when her country needed her most as she scored one of the goals of the tournament with a superb effort from range, giving Mary Earps no chance.

With the odds stacked against them however, England soon found themselves back in front once again shortly after Russo’s glancing header went wide as Lauren Hemp reacted quickest to restore the Lionesses’ lead.

Russo then made sure of the win with an excellent low-driven shot across the face of goal and secured their place in the final where they will face Spain at the Sydney Stadium as they aim to win the women’s World Cup for the first time and just 12 months on from their Euro 2022 success.

