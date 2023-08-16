David Beckham under fire after referring to Lionesses as ‘girls’ during video message

‘They are women. Please stop calling them girls!’

David Beckham has been criticised by some for a video message to the England women’s team in which he referred to them as “girls.”

On Wednesday, the Lionesses beat Australia 3-1 in Sydney to reach their first ever Women’s World Cup and become the first senior England side to a World Cup final since 1966.

Before the match, Beckham sent the Lionesses a good luck message which was posted on the official England social media pages.

The post was captioned: “We received a very special message for our @lionesses ahead of their #FIFAWWC semi-final!

“Thank you, David Beckham (and Harper!).”

In the clip, Beckham said: “Hey girls!

“I just wanted to say, wow. What a tournament it’s been so far. It’s been so much fun to watch and we’re all so proud as a nation of what you’ve achieved already.

“Seeing you girls play as a team, it’s been really incredible. So continue to do so, good luck in this next game, and just know that our whole nation is behind you, as always. And good luck.”

He then panned the camera to his 11-year-old daughter Harper, who says: “Good luck, Lionesses!”

Beckham continued: “Keep inspiring these girls because it’s incredible to watch, and I am very, very happy that you’re doing it for this one.

“Good luck, girls!”

We received a very special message ahead of our #FIFAWWC semi-final… 😍



Thank you, David Beckham (+ Harper)! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iYai8FC5oM — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 15, 2023

Although many enjoyed the clip and its sentiment, some took issue with the former footballer referring to the England women’s side as “girls.”

Not sure that the right way to start the video,” one fumed.

Someone else agreed: “Next step: call us WOMEN not girls once we’re adults, please!”

Another said: “They are women. Please stop calling them girls!!!”

A fourth commented: “It’s WOMEN not girls.”

A fifth added: “’Girls’? Isn’t this a team of adult women?”

But others didn’t seem to get what all the fuss was about and defended the former Man United star, pointing out that men’s teams are often referred to as “boys.”

One person wrote: “OMG! Everyone on here taking issue with him referring to the team as ‘girls’ must not have grown up as sports fans, because we refer to the adult MEN in our cricket, football and rugby teams as ‘BOYS’! Not everything has to be interpreted as a slight against women or anti-feminist.”

Another added: “I’m amazed reading the negative comments from people instead of appreciating his well wishes. AND WOMEN ARE GIRLS no matter what age they are…. it’s just an endearing term, that’s all folks!!!

