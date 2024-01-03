Luke Humphries says Luke Littler is ‘one of the best players in the world’

‘He’s just so brilliant’

Luke Humphries had plenty of praise for his opponent Luke Littler moments after winning the World Darts Championships.

Cool Hand Luke defeated the youngster in a 7-4 win that saw him win the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time in his career.

Despite going into the game as the world number one, many were supporting the 16-year-old, who was aiming to become the youngest-ever world champion.

After securing a historic first win, Humphries bravely opened up about his battles with mental health in the run up to the tournament.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “There was a time in my life when I was really depressed and I didn’t this would be it for me. I couldn’t do it on the big stage and went through a lot of problems. To go on to become world champion and world No1 has proved a lot about my mental ability.

“My family, who I’d love to thank – my mum and dad, who have taken me everywhere for this moment. I’ve got my amazing girlfriend Kaley’s stepdaughter Grace here and obviously I’ve got my son. These are the people who make you who you are. Without them, I wouldn’t have this trophy right now.”

Humphries then continued by praising Littler and insisting that he would go on to win multiple titles in the future.

“He’s an incredible talent and I had to win this tonight. He’s gonna win plenty I’m sure. [On set seven] That felt like a massive turning point. I was 4-2 behind, is that right? He missed one dart [to go 5-2 up]; I think he got an unlucky deflection into treble 18. If it’s 5-2 it becomes a really uphill task,” he added.

“I’m not just saying this because it will please everyone, but Luke has been an unbelievable talent.

“Not just about the dartboard, he has been fantastic with all the media that has come about with him and he took the defeat so well.

“He said go on and celebrate. You will never see never down to a 16 year old kid like him who is just something else.

“I really hope he’s in the Premier League because, if he don’t want to play in it fair enough, but I think he’d be a pleasure to play alongside him this year.

“He’s one of the best players in the world, there is no doubt about that.”

