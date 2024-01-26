“I love absolutely everything about this club.”

Jurgen Klopp’s last game in charge of Liverpool could potentially be in Dublin, at the home of the Republic of Ireland team in the Aviva Stadium.

The Liverpool manager crushed the hearts of fans everywhere when he announced earlier today that he would be leaving his job at the end of the season.

Of course the news came to the delight of rival fans who are hoping that this will end Liverpool’s run of success that was masterminded by Klopp over recent years, but either way, it’s happening, and nothing will change that.

The German native spoke in an exclusive interview with Liverpool football club today where he stated his reasons behind this decision.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything,” he said.

“But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again. “After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth. That’s it, pretty much.”

Jurgen Klopp’s last Liverpool game could be the Europa League final, in Dublin.

This season has seen Liverpool re-energised after the disappointment of last year, when they failed to qualify for the Champions League and didn’t win any trophies.

So far the team is not only sitting at the top of the Premier League, five points clear of Man City, but they are still in the other three knockout competitions, with everything to play for.

After their victory against Fulham mid-week, the Reds have booked their spot in the Caraboa Cup final against Chelsea, while they are set to face Norwich in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup this Sunday.

However, it is the Europa League that will attract the eyes of most Irish-supporting Liverpool fans, because the final is set to take place in Dublin at the Aviva Stadium.

If Liverpool were to reach this final, it would be the last game of their season, with the other competitions already completed by that stage, which means that Klopp’s farewell game will be on Irish soil, should the Anfield faithful make it that far.

Dublin City would be as worthy a place as any to see Klopp get the send off that he deserves and football fans everywhere can pay their respects to a man who will go down as one of the greatest in his generation.