Jose Mourinho in line for shock return to Chelsea

Is ‘The Special One’ the man to bring silverware back to Stamford Bridge?

Jose Mourinho is reportedly emerging as the frontrunner to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

This would be the Portuguese manager’s third spell at the west London club, having originally joined in 2004 and leading the club to two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the League Cup twice.

He returned in 2013, and won his third premier league title.

The 65-year-old is out of work after being sacked by Roma earlier this year, and faces competition by the likes of Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim and former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi for the Chelsea job.

bet365‘s Steve Freeth said: “From 10.15 until 10.50 this morning, every single bet we took on the next Chelsea manager was on Jose Mourinho, which goes against the grain of the reports of Chelsea wanting a young and dynamic manager.

“In that time his odds plummeted from 40/1 into 2/1 favourite.”

Chelsea will want to move decisively as they aim to appoint Pochettino’s successor. While it feels unlikely Mourinho will be the man to replace the Argentine, stranger things have certainly happened.

Mourinho has already admitted he is keen to find a new club ahead of the season. He told beIN SPORTS: “I’m not in a rest, I want to work.

“I want to work but I just don’t want to have the wrong decision. I have to wait for the right one, the one that motivates me. But if I could work tomorrow I would work tomorrow.”

Current odds for next Chelsea manager via Sky Bet



Enzo Maresca – 13/8

Jose Mourinho – 3/1

Kieran McKenna – 4/1

Ruben Amorim – 4/1

Roberto De Zerbi – 14/1

Thomas Frank – 20/1

Thomas Tuchel – 20/1

Brendan Rodgers – 25/1

Related Links:

Jose Mourinho wants to manage Manchester United again

Jose Mourinho claims Man United still haven’t sold players he wanted to get rid of

Todd Boehly to replaced as Chelsea chairman in 2027

John Terry reveals the ‘worst’ moment in his football career