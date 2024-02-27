Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Luton

Man City begin their FA Cup defence against Huddersfield

Manchester City will refuse to wear the FA Cup patches for their game against Luton Town tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side continue their defence of the trophy away to fellow Premier League opposition, however they won’t sport the competition’s sleeve patches.

The FA Cup is sponsored by Emirates which are one of two national flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates.

Etihad Airways is the other one, who are Man City’s main shirt sponsor and hold the naming rights for their stadium therefore City’s sponsors don’t want to promote a direct rival.

This isn’t the first time City haven’t worn the official sponsored badges and in the 2019 final, they added the word ‘choose’ above their Etihad sponsor, as revealed by the Daily Star.

So far Man City have been able to beat Huddersfield Town in a 5-0 victory before going on to win 1-0 away at Tottenham after Nathan Ake’s late goal set up a tie at Kenilworth Road for a place in the quarter final.

