Search icon

Football

26th Feb 2024

Mauricio Pochettino hits back at Gary Neville’s ‘blue billion pound bottlejobs’ dig

Charlie Herbert

Mauricio Pochettino hits back at Gary Neville's 'billion pound bottle jobs' dig

‘I don’t know if that’s how I can take this opinion’

Mauricio Pochettino said it was “not fair” for Gary Neville to label his Chelsea team “billion pound bottlejobs” following their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Virgil van Dijk’s extra time header in the 118th minute secured the League Cup for the Reds after a goalless 90 minutes in which both sides had chances to win the game.

An injury-hit Liverpool were without a host of star names for the game, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Alisson, and manager Jurgen Klopp was forced to name a youthful bench for the final.

During extra time, a number of these inexperienced youngsters came on against Chelsea’s far more experienced – and expensively assembled – side.

By the time the final whistle went, the average age of the Liverpool team was under 22.

This was the third time Chelsea had lost to Liverpool in a final at Wembley in the last three seasons, and when van Dijk’s header went in, Gary Neville said on commentary: “In extra time, it’s been Klopp’s kids against the blue billion pound bottlejobs.”

After the game, Pochettino was asked in his press conference what he thought about Neville’s words.

The Argentinian said: “I didn’t hear what he said, but if you compare the age of the two groups, I think it is similar.

“I have a good relationship with Gary and I don’t know if that’s how I can take this opinion. But I respect his opinion. We made a few changes with [Conor] Gallagher and [Ben] Chilwell in extra time.

“But it is true we didn’t keep the energy of how we finished the second half. I don’t know how you can describe this situation. But I feel proud. I feel proud of the players, I think they made a big effort.

“We are a young team and it is nothing to compare with Liverpool just because they finished with also a few young players. He knows the dynamics are completely different. I think it’s not fair to talk in this way, if he said that.”

The cup action doesn’t stop here for Chelsea though, with the London side taking on Leeds on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Liverpool host Southampton in the same round as they look to maintain their quadruple hopes in Klopp’s final season.

Related links:

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Brentford name asking price as Ivan Toney becomes Chelsea’s number one target 

Chelsea player Pochettino forgot about has been banished from the first-team

Topics:

Carabao Cup,Chelsea,Gary Neville,Liverpool,Mauricio Pochettino

RELATED ARTICLES

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

By Callum Boyle

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

By Callum Boyle

The gesture Jurgen Klopp made 15 mins before the end that helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup

The gesture Jurgen Klopp made 15 mins before the end that helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

Everton

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

By Charlie Herbert

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

By Callum Boyle

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

Football

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

By Callum Boyle

Brendan Rodgers urged to apologise for ‘good girl’ comment

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers urged to apologise for ‘good girl’ comment

By Callum Boyle

Conor Bradley trolls Ben Chilwell after Carabao Cup final win

Ben Chilwell

Conor Bradley trolls Ben Chilwell after Carabao Cup final win

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation after x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation after x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

By Callum Boyle

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

Brighton

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

By Charlie Herbert

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

Charlie Heaton

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

By JOE

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

Everton

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

By Charlie Herbert

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

By Nina McLaughlin

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

Everton

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

By Charlie Herbert

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

benefits

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

By Nina McLaughlin

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

By Callum Boyle

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

Football

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories