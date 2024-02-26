Search icon

Football

26th Feb 2024

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

Darwin Nunez

Thought he was meant to be injured?

Jurgen Klopp jokingly said he will speak to the medical team after Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai’s wild celebrations in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win.

Virgil van Dijk’s header late into extra time was the difference between the two sides to ensure that Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge would end with at least one trophy.

Liverpool were forced to field a youthful side with the likes of Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns all brought on off the bench.

Nunez and Szoboszlai were two of the key players ruled out through injury but still kicked and headed every ball from the stands.

As the full time whistle went, everyone associated with Liverpool ran onto the pitch to celebrate together, including Nunez, who even pushed past fellow injured man Curtis Jones to run onto the pitch.

Asked about Nunez and Szoboszlai running on to join in with the celebrations, a light-hearted Klopp revealed that they weren’t fit but he may have to check with the physios to see if that was true.

“Darwin and Dom are not fit, that’s why they didn’t play, but in the celebrations they looked 100 per cent. So I will have to speak with the medical department about that,” the 55-year-old said.

Liverpool set to quickly return to action

There won’t be much time for Liverpool to celebrate their cup success with the side straight back in action on Wednesday night when they face Southampton in the FA Cup Fifth Round.

They then face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League before taking on Czech outfit Sparta Prague in the Europa League as the Reds remain in the hunt to win all four trophies they’re competing in this season.

Whether or not Nunez, Szoboszlai and the rest of those ruled out of the Wembley final will be fit to return anytime soon is yet to be seen.

