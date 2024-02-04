Search icon

Football

04th Feb 2024

Mykhailo Mudryk involved in altercation with Chelsea fan after Wolves defeat

Callum Boyle

Mykhailo Mudryk

What a mess Chelsea is

Mykhailo Mudryk responded to a fan who called him out on social media.

The message was sent shortly after Chelsea were comfortably beaten 4-2 at home by Wolves.

Cole Palmer gave the Blues the lead in the 19th minute but they were soon back on level terms as Mattheus Cunha equalised three minutes later.

Axel Disasi was left red-faced on the verge of half time as a deflected effort off the Frenchman put Wolves ahead.

Wolves then piled on the misery as Cunha added another two to his name to complete his hat trick.

Thiago Silva halved the deficit but it was too little too late as Mauricio Pochettino’s side were comfortably beaten and dropped to 11th in the table – with Wolves leapfrogging them into the top half.

‘Come play’

Mudryk is one of the many players who have failed to justify their hefty price tags since making the move to Stamford Bridge and he felt the wrath of supporters again, with one even calling him out in the Ukrainian’s DM’s.

A screenshot of the interaction showed the user saying: “What the f**k is going on w u?

“Did you forget how to play football?

“It’s not good enough. Something needs to change. Maybe do some 1-1 sessions. Every time you play we have one player less.”

The winger then responded by saying: “Come play 1-1. For £1000.”

His critic then replied: “Bro at this point I will personally give you money every time you score.

“We are all Chelsea fans here and I deal with the players and sort their stuff out but come on man. We have Everton next.”

“You good at football,” was all Mudryk replied. The user ended the conversation by saying: “Score for us please.”

Fans express their dismay at the performance

Boos rang around the stadium at full time as the fans became even more dismayed with what they have seen from their side in recent months.

During the game sections of the Chelsea fans could also be heard singing “We’re f**king s**t!” after Wolves fans had initially started chanting: “You’re f**king s**t!”

