Thiago Silva’s wife posts cryptic message as Chelsea fall to defeat again

The Chelsea mess express

The Chelsea mess express continued it’s steep decline as they were hammered by Wolves on Sunday.

Cole Palmer gave the Blues the lead in the 19th minute but they were soon back on level terms as Mattheus Cunha equalised three minutes later.

Axel Disasi was left red-faced on the verge of half time as a deflected effort off the Frenchman put Wolves ahead.

Wolves then piled on the misery as Cunha added another two to his name to complete his hat trick.

Thiago Silva halved the deficit but it was too little too late as Mauricio Pochettino’s side were comfortably beaten and dropped to 11th in the table – with Wolves leapfrogging them into the top half.

Thiago Silva’s wife posts during the game

Stamford Bridge hadn’t even heard the full time whistle blow when a tweet from Thiago Silva’s wife, Belle, posted a cryptic message that some people may believe is related to Pochettino, who is coming under increasing pressure.

She tweeted: “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late.”

Fans express their dismay at the performance

Boos rang around the stadium at full time as the fans became even more dismayed with what they have seen from their side in recent months.

During the game sections of the Chelsea fans could also be heard singing “We’re f**king s**t!” after Wolves fans had initially started chanting: “You’re f**king s**t!”

HILARIOUS CHANTS AT STAMFORD BRIDGE 🔵🐺



Wolves away fans: "You're f**king s**t!"



Chelsea fans: "We're f**king s**t!" 😂😂😂



Chelsea now face an incredibly tough run of fixtures that sees them face Manchester City, Spurs, Arsenal and Newcastle in the coming month.

