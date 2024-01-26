Man United brutally troll Jurgen Klopp announcement with ‘perfect timing’ post

Almost like it was done on purpose…

Manchester United have caused hysterics on social media after they posted a picture to X moments after Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp confirmed his decision via video on the club’s social media channels on Friday morning.

The 56-year-old sat down and released a video to the fans in which he explained his decision to leave Anfield after nine years at the club.

He said: “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”

In his nine-year reign, the German won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield under his guidance.

However shortly after the revelation was made, United uploaded a picture of their Carrington training ground that was captioned: “Good morning from Carrington. Ready for the day ahead!”

Good morning from Carrington 📌



Ready for the day ahead! ☀️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/z2Iv1SbiVy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2024

Although it was probably nothing more than a coincidence, many thought it was a direct response to the Klopp news.

“Perfect timing,” wrote one fan.

“This is intentional,” said a second.

Another commented: “Peak Barclays banter from admin here.”

