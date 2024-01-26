Search icon

26th Jan 2024

Xabi Alonso emerges as frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp

Callum Boyle

Xabi Alonso Liverpool

Alonso is one of the best up and coming managers

Xabi Alonso is being touted as the manager to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Klopp confirmed he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season via video on the club’s social media channels on Friday morning.

The 56-year-old sat down and released a video to the fans in which he explained his decision to leave Anfield after nine years at the club.

He said: “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”

In his nine-year reign, the German won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield under his guidance.

Attention has now turned to who Liverpool will look to when it comes to replacing the much-loved Klopp and they may look to former midfield maestro Alonso as an option.

Alonso has quickly forged a reputation as one of the best young managers in the game following his impressive work at Bayer Leverkusen.

So far this season the Bundesliga outfit are yet to lose a game in all competitions and are top of the league, four points clear of nearest challengers Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso Liverpool

SportBILD meanwhile have claimed that the Spaniard’s contract contains a special clause that will allow him to leave at the end of the season for any of the three major European clubs (Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid).

During his time as a player at Anfield, Alonso won the Champions League in 2005 before moving on to play for Madrid.

Before his appointment at Leverkusen, the former midfielder started his coaching career at Real Madrid’s youth side before taking charge of his hometown Real Sociedad’s B side, La Sanse. 

Topics:

Football,Jurgen Klopp,Liverpool,Sport,Xabi Alonso

