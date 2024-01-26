Football world reacts to shock Jurgen Klopp announcement

Nobody expected that

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp confirmed his decision via video on the club’s social media channels on Friday morning.

The 56-year-old sat down and released a video to the fans in which he explained his decision to leave Anfield after nine years at the club.

He said: “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”

In his nine-year reign, the German won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield under his guidance.

Following the shock announcement, pundits and stars in football around the world have reacted to the news.

Jamie Carragher posted: “This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came. I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen!”

Gary Lineker said: “Wow. Huge news. What an incredible job he’s done.”

Musician Jamie Webster added: “Don’t even know where to begin with this one. For once I’m lost for words. All I’ll say is that Jürgen Klopp is a better human being than he is a football manager – and that’s saying something in itself, because I think he’s the best football manager in the world.”

Times journalist Henry Winter commented: “Huge loss to #LFC. What an impact Jurgen Klopp’s had, not just with the trophies, the exhilarating football, but also with the emotional connection with fans. He gets Liverpool as a club and as a city. Xabi Alonso will surely be amongst contenders to succeed Klopp.”

