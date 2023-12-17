Search icon

17th Dec 2023

Liverpool on manhunt after fan throws bottle at Man United bus

Callum Boyle

Liverpool fan throws bottle

Footage was filmed on social media before kick off

Liverpool have launched an investigation to find a man who filmed himself throwing a glass bottle at the Manchester United team bus.

Thousands of home supporters lined the streets outside Anfield before kick off to give Liverpool a roaring welcome and make United feel intimidated.

However in footage circulating on social media, one fan threw a bottle from around 15 yards away on the pavement, striking a window behind where the coach driver would normally sit. The bottle bounced off the coach and landed in an area where numerous supporters were standing.

A statement from the club confirmed that they were working with Merseyside Police to find the culprit and would issue lifetime bans to anyone found guilty.

It said: “Liverpool Football Club utterly condemns the actions that led to damage being caused to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon.

“We are aware of footage of the incident circulating online and are working with Merseyside Police, to fully investigate and identify those responsible.

“Any individuals found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club’s sanction process.”

Anfield has it’s largest crowd since 1963 after the Reds opened part of the upper tier of the expanded Anfield Road Stand for the first time, allowing an extra 7,000 home supporters to attend the fixture.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Manchester United,Premier League,Sport

