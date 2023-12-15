Joel Glazer to have final say on Erik ten Hag’s future

Ten Hag is looking to avoid a third successive defeat

Joel Glazer will have the final say on whether Erik ten Hag remains as Manchester United manager.

United face fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday and Ten Hag’s future is up in the air as the Red Devils try to avoid a third successive defeat.

The past week has been a disappointing one for the 20-time league champions after losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth and finishing bottom of their Champions League group after a 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich.

Should United lose Ten Hag is expected to come under further scrutiny and while the Manchester Evening News have reported that United football director John Murtough has no intention of sacking the Dutchman neither he or Patrick Stewart, replacing the outgoing Richard Arnold, have the power to make that choice.

Until Sir Jim Ratclife’s 25 per cent stake in the club is ratified, Glazer will make the final decision on who takes charge of on-the-pitch matters.

Liverpool are overwhelming favourites going into the game having won their last three fixtures and sitting top of the league.

Last season Jurgen Klopp’s side won 7-0 at Anfield after a brace each from Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and a solo effort from Roberto Firmino.

