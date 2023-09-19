Search icon

19th Sep 2023

David De Gea set to make long-awaited return

Callum Boyle

David De Gea

De Gea has been without a club since leaving Man United this summer

David De Gea looks close to making a return to football.

The Spaniard has been without a club since leaving Manchester United in the summer after the club made a U-turn on their decision to offer the ‘keeper a new deal.

After 12 years at Old Trafford, De Gea was linked with moves to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and even Saudi Arabia, but none failed to materialise.

However according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the 32-year-old could be offered a route back into the game thanks to Real Betis.

They’re not the only LaLiga side to be linked with De Gea, with the report also stating that Valencia are interested in bringing De Gea back to his homeland.

De Gea picked up the Golden Glove in the Premier League last season after keeping 17 clean sheets in the top flight, but it wasn’t enough to secure him a new contract.

Erik ten Hag then opted to replace the shot-stopper with Andre Onana, who has started all three games so far this season.

