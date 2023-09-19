Search icon

19th Sep 2023

On-loan defender sent off after horror challenge against parent club

Callum Boyle

Horror challenge

Don’t think he’ll be getting a Christmas card from his parent club this year

A poorly-timed challenge has gone viral on social media after the horror tackle left two opponents injured.

Andre Orellana of Houndruan top flight side Marathon was responsible for the two-footed lunge towards the end of their 1-0 defeat against league leaders, Olimpia.

Table toppers Olimpia had taken the lead just moments before – with Orellana letting his emotions get the better of him as he went flying into the tackle with opponents Carlos Pineda and German Mejia.

Orellana left the ground before clattering into the pair with his studs first, leaving the pair injured.

Unsurprisingly, the defender was shown a straight red card and to make matters worse, the tackle was against his parent club after he left to join Marathon on-loan for the season.

After the game, the 21-year-old apologised and revealed that he had spoken to the players involved in the horror lunge.

He told DIEZ: “The truth is I was wrong and I apologise to everyone, you are human and you learn from mistakes.

“I think it was a play where the momentum and courage for the game overcame me, it is not correct at all. German Mejia told me that nothing was happening, that he loves me and that I was part of the game, that I should not lose my DNA and that I should continue working, that I have a lot to continue growing.

“This is part of football, all that remains for me is to correct and know how to control each impulse. I have to know how to have a balance. I tell you that this will not happen again.”

