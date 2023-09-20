Search icon

20th Sep 2023

Bayern Munich awarded controversial penalty in seven-goal thriller

Callum Boyle

Bayern Munich penalty

Bayern ran out as convincing winners on Wednesday night

Bayern Munich strolled to a convincing victory against Manchester United in their Champions League opener on Wednesday night.

The Bundesliga champions opened the scoring shortly before the half hour mark after a poor piece of goalkeeping from Andre Onana, who let Leroy Sane’s effort slip through his fingertips.

Serge Gnabry doubled the hosts’ lead four minutes later and put Bayern in the driving seat come half time.

United came out of the blocks all gun blazing in the second 45 and found a quick reply courtesy of Rasmus Hojlund, who scored his first goal since his £72m move from Atalanta.

Despite halving the deficit, United soon found themselves two goals behind again after Christian Eriksen was adjudged to have handled Dayot Upamecano’s header.

Initially, the referee hadn’t given a penalty but after checking the VAR monitor, reversed his decision and allowed Harry Kane to step up from 12 yards and score from the spot.

Erik ten Hag’s side huffed and puffed throughout the rest of the game and found another consolation through Casemiro but their late effort but it sadly wasn’t enough as Mathys Tel restored Bayern’s two-goal advantage before Casemiro then scored again to cap off a thrilling game in Munich.

